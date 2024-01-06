In order to align the squad with the LaLiga salary limits, Barcelona released a huge list of players last summer, many of them on loan waiting for their clubs to have sporting growth at the moment. opportune and this allows the culés to return them to the squad as players of a higher and better level or, where appropriate, to complete their sales but with a much higher market value.
Bojan is in charge of closely monitoring the club's loan players to define their short-term future. At the moment, reports indicate that the Blaugrana are more than happy with most of the transfers, although they still have in mind closing most of them as sales, as may be the case of Eric García or Sergiño Dest, there are few players who will return in search of revenge within Xavi's squad, one of them Pablo Torre.
Sport anticipates that the playmaker on loan at Girona is leaving great marks in the Barcelona offices, the club considers that it has been a huge success to loan him, as he is having a run and showing his technical virtues, which is why the team's surroundings The player would have informed the source that the position of Xavi and the sports area is that Pablo returns in the summer and is considered to at least be part of the preseason and that at that time his continuity is earned.
