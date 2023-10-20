A specialist in popular cultures and religions, the anthropologist and sociologist Pablo Semán (Buenos Aires, 59 years old) has spent the last few years pursuing the question that today, facing the general elections of October 22, is asked by half of Argentina: Who votes? to the ultra Javier Milei?

In the August primaries, more than seven million people voted for him, 30% of the voter registration. It was a surprise to the rest of the political arc, but Semán affirms that it was a change that society cultivated a long time ago. “Today we live neoliberal lives,” he says in this interview in his house in the south of the city of Buenos Aires. “A life without guarantees has been naturalized where the State’s means of providing welfare are not very credible.” In a country with 40% poor and with informal employment on the rise, Semán describes a society as jaded as it is hopeful, which he looks towards a change of cycle.

Ask. What did Javier Milei play to be so popular?

Answer. He put himself in front of a possibility. He tuned in to a social criticism of the State, which is born from a population that feels that it receives very little or that it is directly only hindered by it. It is an electorate that does not necessarily feel a preference for private goods, but is very critical of the type of public goods it receives or does not receive. The motif of freedom can contain that and other meanings, it is not just anger, there is hope.

Q. Did you tap into an underlying malaise?

R. Milei identified this social criticism of the State, and also others. Criticism of politics as a mediator of the State, disagreement with the economy and criticism of the functioning of social institutions. She identified them and made them converge in a proposal to order society by the market and a traditional notion of authority. It is an authoritarian liberalism, a paleolibertarianism as its inspiration Murray Rothbard called it. A part of her voters identifies with that, but another part simply lets him channel his critical feelings. What Milei does or does is one thing and her voters, who are more heterogeneous, are another thing.

Q. The idea of ​​who the Milei voter is has been mutating: from a small circle of ultraliberals in the capital to a third of the country with strength in the provinces. What do they have in common?

R. Does not exist he Milei voter. But if there is something they share, it is a feeling of boredom with a country in which everything works poorly and they want a change. I would even say that many of her voters are afraid of the radical change to which they aspire. For many, an internal battle is waged between the aspiration for change and the fear of what that change entails.

Pablo Semán during the interview, on October 18. Tiago Ramirez Baquero

Q. Is there an unfounded fascination with them?

R. It seems to me that many analysts linked to the hitherto prevailing political cultures tend to analyze Milei voters with a very different yardstick than the one they use to analyze other voters. I am against that.

Q. What would that rod be?

R. Attribute them the worst motives. From morally bad to intellectual incapacity or an excessively emotional disposition. It seems that when you vote for Peronism or Cambiemos [la derecha tradicional], activating an emotional vein, okay. But when the same thing happens with Milei it’s bad. The feelings attributed to them are always negative or imply that the voter is intellectually inferior.

Q. Does the Milei voter not go to extremes?

R. Their voters, or a majority fraction, are very dissatisfied with the State, politics, and the economy and want change. Now, he doesn’t necessarily have a doctrinal identification with what he says. They are more informed than their political enemies believe and, in comparison, perhaps more informed about Milei’s proposals than voters of other parties are about those of their candidates. There is a need to educate Milei’s voters with extreme examples, which do not necessarily work.

Q. Or they play against other politicians…

R. Completely. The idea that the Milei voter lacks information implies a certain condescension and assumes that those who campaign against Milei may not take responsibility for what the Milei voter blames on them: that they are “representatives of failed policies.” Those who militate against Milei do not seem to have much to defend, so they militate on the need to educate the other’s voter.

Q. Many voters talk about “having nothing to lose”, is that the majority feeling?

R. I think that is a very strong opinion among young people, because in a certain way those who are under 30 years old have lived through at least 10 years of crisis. But there are voters who are of other ages and vote for him because of that feeling that everything is working badly and that an ordering intervention is necessary.

Q. Is there a way for the rest of politics to speak to that population again?

R. Both the ruling party and the traditional opposition ask this question a lot, which cannot be answered without telling themselves that it is another symptom of what is happening. They wonder with what forms and with what content to speak to these voters, but they do not register the problem: it is not about the form or the content, but rather that their place is not legitimate.

Q. It is hard to believe that Peronism, with its territorial deployment, and the traditional right, with its focus groups and its provincial presence, have not seen it coming…

R. It surprised them. First, because there is a feedback loop between observer analysts, political scientists, journalists, consultants and activists, an expanded political society of which I am also a part, who share a common commitment to denying reality to negative data. Even on opposing sides, the political circle shares some assumptions and are refractory to anything that opposes them. There is a cloistering of this expanded political society, which has dispensed with deliberation and has transformed parties into agile and vertical personal companies whose objective is to ensure survival and permanence. Not only are they not allowed to deliberate, but even to assume negative data in the individualized relationship with a consultant who is always afraid to say that “the king has no clothes.”

Q. What are these politicians selling?

R. They are accustomed to using the same language with society that they use among themselves, a language that personalizes and privatizes public resources: “I have such a budget,” “I give you this,” “I got them this.” What the voters are hearing there is a proposal of dependency, a “I give you” that opposes the same idea that what is “given” was supposedly a right.

Q. Doesn’t Milei act similarly?

R. Milei has entered that circuit, but he intervenes in the opposite direction: while others offer dependency, he offers liberation. Much of the vote against the current state of affairs seeks to free oneself from the State and the politicians who “give it to you.” There was a change in civil society, where the legitimacy of competition between subjects, putting oneself up for sale, has been naturalized for a long time. Today we live neoliberal lives, where autonomy and a positive vision of savage competition are combined. The State opposes this, but it is hollow, because it offers a welfare no budget. Without being able to provide well-being, the State ends up ratifying the conviction of civil society that they are condemned to the law of the strongest.

The sociologist and anthropologist, Pablo Semán, at his home in Parque Patricios, in the south of Buenos Aires. Tiago Ramirez Baquero

Q. How have so many voters come to prefer competing in that savage world rather than saying “the State has problems, but we could rebuild it”?

R. Because many people have a very negative experience of the State. They think that it operates in a spasmodic, random and often unfair manner. The pandemic also exacerbated that feeling. The perception is that the State tried to promote itself as a protector, but acted as an agent of harm. The photo of the party in Olivos [la celebración del cumpleaños de la primera dama durante el confinamiento más estricto] It validated the most lurid fantasies that some citizens have about politicians.

Q. Could all this have been avoided without the pandemic?

R. Let’s suppose that it was inevitable that a political expression of this type would arrive, because the largest social transformations tended in that direction. What was avoidable is that he did it with the democratic, pluralist and egalitarian side that was so weakened. Milei is not a replica of a global phenomenon, it is an extraordinary case. Neither Trump nor Bolsonaro triumphed so quickly with such a radical program, and without having had prior organization. In that, he surpasses them. The Argentine case will illuminate, for the rest of the countries where this happened, the mechanism of materialization of the radical right, because Latin America, as classical Latin American sociology showed, presented tendencies towards authoritarian capitalism that perhaps we underestimated, and because We do not consider that the democratic side was very enabling of this growth by not correctly estimating the issue. That side, regardless of who wins these elections, will emerge from this political process very weakened because it made many mistakes.

Q. Kirchnerist Peronism governed 14 of those 20 years, where did it go wrong?

R. They believed that what they thought was what the entire society thought for winning an election with 54%. Kirchnerism confused what reaches the State through democratic means with what the State is as a more extensive, more heterogeneous institution and less susceptible to being pedagogized; and the officialization of their points of view with the hegemony. Hegemony occurs in civil society, it is not produced by the State to educate from above. And in the economy he had another mistake: he confused the promotion of demand with the possibility of growth. It was somewhat dysfunctional from an inflation point of view, but it was functional in the short term from an electoral point of view.

Q. What about progressive and human rights policies?

R. When employment and consumption policies work more or less well, other policies are not only possible, but add up. But when economic problems begin, anything the Government does on other levels becomes controversial.

Q. Milei has adopted positions that oppose abortion, equal marriage and even consensus on the crimes of the military dictatorship. Would she say that doesn’t weigh on her voters?

R. Today it is not as present an electoral component as the socioeconomic factor. That does not mean that if that conservative side comes to power it will not express itself in the sense of the question. Not only because his political cadres think according to that conservatism, but because drilling into those consensuses, debating them, would give him time. I don’t know if he will be able to pierce them completely, but for Milei it will be very important to tighten them. It is fertile ground, because since what previously existed confused the official point of view with hegemony, he will be able to say “look, I am going to remove the veils of the official point of view and allow the true nature of society to be expressed.”

Q. How do you think Argentina is facing this situation?

R. These consensuses are harder than what Milei would want, but softer than what those of us who defend them assume.

Q. Do you see Milei ruling? It is a question that arose at the time with Trump, with Bolsonaro…

A.”Milei is crazy”, “Milei is an eccentric”, “Milei has no structure”, “Milei will not be able to govern” are all expressions of desire. That’s not necessarily what’s going to happen. The example of Lula’s return to Brazil is often used. But Lula, the only leader who had his party, narrowly won an election despite the disaster that Bolsonaro had made during the pandemic. And the problem is still there. I would not be sure that Milei will fall in two days, although I imagine that his government would exacerbate Argentina’s problems.

