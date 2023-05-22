Sunday, May 21, 2023, 09:02



With a program loaded with large projects such as an auditorium and the conviction of having “led” this legislature the opposition, Pablo Samper hopes to be accompanied by more of his own in plenary. Despite the fact that he assures that he “goes out to win”, he advances that he has little to talk about with Vox, but rather with the rest of the parties. He insists that the pentapartite “doesn’t exist anymore” but that “obviously we would be more comfortable in a progressive coalition.”

– What balance does it make?

-Well, a very disappointing one and marked by the breach of Eduardo Dolón’s promises. That of a city that has not advanced, that has stagnated and that does not have a model for the future. In Sueña we do have a defined model, a Torrevieja of the future that must open up to its main points of interest, such as the port remodeling and the pedestrianizations that revitalize the economy and commerce.

N-332 “Only a local and independent party will be able to put pressure on the Government and achieve the split”

–If you were mayor, what would be your priorities?

–The main project is to pedestrianize the streets of the center and anticipate that law of low emission zones. We want to take advantage of this legal obligation to open up the city and connect it with actions such as the remodeling of the Parque de la Estación, with an area of ​​40,000 square meters of green areas, and the creation of storm tanks in the five points of the municipality where there is the most flooding. are produced.

–Could these pedestrianizations aggravate the traffic problem?

-On the contrary. This pedestrianisation is accompanied by the creation of two car parks in the Parque de la Estación and in the Parque del Molino, as well as improving the frequencies of urban transport; in line with other nearby cities to implement deterrents connected by public transport.

–Another campaign has returned to make the flag of the unfolding of the N332.

–Here what has to be done is what has never been done. Different regional, national and local governments have been passing and this has been assumed as something normal. After 13 years, the people of Torrevieja can be guaranteed that only a local party like Sueña will be able to send letters to the Ministry, pressure the rest of the municipal groups to join. And if you have to go to Madrid, you will go and we will hold demonstrations, because it will only be possible to achieve this through mobilization, and that can only be done by those who are not subject to the guidelines of Madrid or Valencia and who care more about the city than by progressing in a match.

–Of all the projects presented by Dolón, would you paralyze or reject any?

–The difference between Sueña and PP is that the PP presents large projects without having a city model. We are clear that we want to open the streets to people and life for the good of commerce and hospitality, and increase parking and public transport. And, from there, intervene in the needs that the works in the port have generated for us, such as renovating the Paseo de la Libertad, the Levante dam and the Eras de la Sal. Remodeling La Plasa also seems necessary to us.

–Two campaign strategies are observed: that of promising management and that of selling projects. Dream would be in the second?

–On the project side and on the work side. We have been leading a responsible opposition for four years and we have demonstrated it with 350 requests and questions, 55 motions and denouncing deficiencies in the media every week. Our colleague Rodolfo Carmona has attended to damages in the streets and meetings with neighbors. And, based on that, we have made the program.

– And that doesn’t distance you from the rest of the opposition groups?

–What cannot be done is only criticize and monitor, you also have to propose. You can be vehement, but you also have to show that you have a project for the city. I don’t know what the rest of the parties have.

-When agreeing, what are the red lines that Sueña Torrevieja marks?

“We’re going to talk to everyone. The pentapartito no longer exists, what there are are six parties: three from the right, two from the left and one local and independent that is Sueña Torrevieja. And, as for the red lines, we have in our ranks people involved in groups such as the LGTBI and, therefore, with those who do not respect them we do not have much to talk about. From then on, whoever respects our city model, well, we’ll talk to those.

Does it only exclude Vox?

–If your ideology does not respect, we will have little to talk about. Now, I do not go out with the idea of ​​agreeing, but of winning. Here there are only two options: either the PP governs with its expired model or the progressive people unite around Sueña Torrevieja. Obviously, we will always be more comfortable in a progressive coalition. In 2015 we had to get out of 30 years of absolute majorities for the PP, but now the circumstances are different.

–Does the electorate still penalize the pentapartite parties?

–No, that was already judged in 2019. Now four years have passed in which the PP has not fulfilled its electoral contracts. So, fanning the ghost of something that no longer exists and that cannot even be repeated, because those five parties are no longer there, is just an absurd fear campaign to hide deficiencies in the management of the PP.