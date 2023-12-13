Pablo Saldarriaga and Gabriel Calvo, remembered actors from 'Torbellino', were on Carlos Orozco's interview program and spoke about different topics. However, at one point in the conversation, they referred to their experiences working with other artists in the acting field. Thus, Pablo reveals that he has bad memories of when he shared roles with Tatiana Astengo for a short film.

YOU CAN SEE: Tatiana Astengo gets angry with Magaly for criticizing Juliana and calls Sunafil: what happened?

Did Tatiana Astengo insult Pablo Saldarriaga?

In the middle of the conversation, Carlos Orozco He threw out some names of actors and actresses so that the two guests could remember and tell their positive or negative experiences that they had when they worked with these people. Along these lines, at one point Tatiana Astengo and Pablo Saldarriaga He reacted immediately and said: “Did you learn anything about how to treat people?”. He immediately recounted the time when he was even insulted by the remembered Queen Pachas.

“He bullied me too. We were filming a short film and when she 'spins in', I didn't know the part about her, like she throws the h*** at you (she blames you). I think she had to sing in this space (moment). I said, 'Hey, but…'. And she interrupted me: 'Shut up, c***, shut up, play your rec *** saxophone.' I said: 'What?' (surprised)“added the 'Torbellino' actor.

YOU CAN SEE: Tatiana Astengo: what does the remembered actress do and what did she say about her possible return to 'AFHS'?

Was Tatiana Astengo accused of abuse by Oriana Ciccone?

Oriana Cicconedaughter of the missing actress Claudia Dammert, said in 2015 that Tatiana Astengo psychologically abused her when she was 9 years old and they were both acting in the soap opera 'Luz María'. According to what she said at that time, the former member of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' criticized her for her diet.

“She told me to stop eating because (…) no one was going to love me. She gave me bulimia and anorexia, but I got over it. If I tell it, it is because it is the third cause of death among men and women. Then, when you grow up and recover from the illness, you realize that the body is not everything.“he declared to Pandora magazine.



#Pablo #Saldarriaga #reveals #Tatiana #Astengo #insulted #rehearsing #short #film #happened