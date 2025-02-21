Pablo Ríos publishes a comic acid on Trump, “rejected by several publishers who thought he was not going to win”

The cartoonist Pablo Ríos (Algeciras, 1978) had an intense 2024. To the edition of Jesus (Cartem) and the weekly publication of Furbo In the newspaper Acetogether with the sports journalist Enrique Ballester, they added a second foray into the controversial figure of Donald Trump. Ríos had already published President Trump (Sapristi, 2016), a collection of comic strips on the then White House candidate. Coinciding with his new electoral career, the author has published More President Trump (FandoGamia), a book of graphics jokes that is more than a collection of Trump’s stumbling blocks: it is presented as the story of a deranged campaign that has returned to the presidential chair to a Trump that seems unleashed and without limits in its claims .

“I thought it would be a good idea, in case there was any minimal possibility that Trump did not win, that the book was a kind of chronicle of the electoral campaign,” explains Pablo Ríos in conversation with this newspaper. “But I was very convinced that I was going to win. Trump was unleashed, with more and more lies, the democrats without reacting, the extreme right up in Europe … I seemed fun to unite everything in the same concept: the madness in which we are now involved, ”he concludes.

The circumstances in which this kind of sequel to his first satirical book about Donald Trump has been very different. In 2016, Ríos did not even intend to make an entire book: he simply uploaded a couple of fast bullets to his Facebook wall. “Octavio Botana, editor of Sapristi at that time, saw the vignettes and proposed to make an entire comic,” explains Ríos. “But I wanted to take it out in December, for the Christmas campaign, so I had to do it in just 15 days. And it was a success: the roll was exhausted and it had to be reissued, and even had editions in France and Germany. ”





Eight years later, many people did not bet that Trump was presented again, affected as he was for the assault on the Capitol and the pending judicial causes. “But, when he appeared to the electoral race, I was clear that he won again,” Ríos says, resounding. So I considered repeating the play, and I began to offer the project to some publishers. There were those who did not accept because they thought Trump was not going to win. But FandoGamia opted for the comic without worrying about that, and I could get to work with more time. ”

The pressure of the current chronicle

Working to counterreloj and with very tight delivery deadlines is not simple, although Pablo Ríos has done so much in his weekly football chronicles and in More President Trump. “I like working with dates and delivery deadlines,” he confesses. I find it stimulating, because it moves you to the essential. At a time when the market is focused on the graphic novel, very meditated long projects, working with a tight term leads you not to think so much, not to give things too much to things. ”





On the other hand, in this case, the chronicle of the facts without an apex of humorous distortion would already be quite grotesque. In fact, there are some vignettes of this comic in which Rivers practically literally quotes Trump’s words, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Asked about whether this situation makes his work more difficult, the cartoonist states “that reality has become this completely deranged scenario gives the political cartoonist the opportunity to be a chronicler.” “But it would be a mistake to think about the topic that reality already gives me the work done,” he says. It is necessary to point out what there is, but filtered, mediated by artistic interpretation. ”

Ríos vehemently defends the value of art and satire: “The artistic interpretation of reality will always have much more value than a mere comment on social networks. Because it implies interpretation, readings, analysis capacity, relational empathy between author and reader … everything that moves art. The comment on networks is a sarcastic spark that dissipates, while the drawing always remains, ”he says.

Trump’s appeal

Trump’s peculiar physical appearance, as well as his body language, seem to do canyon meat for satirical cartoonists. Pablo Ríos confirms the magnetism that Trump exerts on the cartoonists: “At the visual level it has all the features that a cartoonist Caricaturesco may seem attractive: absurd hair, gesture, the way of dressing, the tan … as a cartoonist, you leave you drag for that presence. Drawing it is hilarious. ” However, the author also breaks a spear through the power of the deforming cartoon: “Caricaturize ugliness, exaggerate the features that will make us recognize the character, with a slightly disturbing look, because that can disable a character. The harmless drawings are worthless. ”





The monitoring of the electoral campaign that Ríos had to make was exhaustive, pending the US media with the aim of understanding the complex electoral system and extracting from the development of the material events for their strips. That is why, when he is questioned for the reasons that have returned to Trump to the White House, he responds forcefully: “I think Trump is the perfect example of what the United States of America means: I take it That I want by divine right, the manifest destiny, the self as a total figure, the individualism as the axis of the feeling of the nation ”. In addition, according to the cartoonist, “he has agglutinated a large part of the people who are very afraid abroad, spread by social networks fed by a series of technological oligarchs that now follow Trump’s wake and released a lot of pasta in his campaign.”





Trump’s ideas, certainly, seem more and more crazy: invade Greenland, expel the Palestinians of Gaza to create a Resort… Are they just a strategy to control the public debate or does it say it seriously? “Trump is a brave, it is its nature to go down,” says Ríos. “He will launch all the follies that occur to him, for his bravery, but also because he is senile. He is a person who is not right. ”

The consequences

Donald Trump has been president of the United States for less than a month, but the effects of his decisions are already noticed. “There are things that cannot be done within the framework of American policy, there are some limits to its authority,” says Pablo Ríos. “I think the courts will stop some of their initiatives or, at least, they will make life more difficult. But it is also true that the Constitution is flexible enough so that it can twist it and get very far. And let’s not forget that Trump has an army of lawyers working in that direction. ” However, the cartoonist clarifies: “Let’s not forget that this has not been a coup d’etat, he has won the elections widely. But, of course, we talk about a very complicated electoral system, full of problems that no one has ever wanted to solve, neither Republicans or Democrats. In the end, the fate of millions of people depends on four uncles in Florida, ”he ends with sarcasm.





The authoritarian style of Trump’s first days, and the scenography with which he presented his first decrees has been commented. “We read it in a political key, and that’s why it reminds us of tyranny,” Rivers explain, “but I think Trump reads everything in a business key, not with dictatorial mood. Imposes its criteria because this is how a company is carried, without more. ”

Given this situation, what role can humor play? Can it really be a weapon against Trump? “Humor is a relief, but it will not overthrow anyone,” says Ríos. “Historically, we have already seen how he defeats himself: with violence. The question right now is to try not to come to power so that it is not necessary to resort to that, ”concludes the cartoonist of More President Trump.