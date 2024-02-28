The Uruguayan Pablo Repetto is the new coach Atlético Nacionall of Medellín, which is experiencing one of its worst sporting moments in this century, the Colombian club reported this Wednesday.

“Professor Pablo Repetto, welcome to the greatest in Colombia!” said the green and white team on the X network, formerly Twitter.

The Uruguayan will replace the Colombian Jhon Jairo Bodmer, a young coach with whom Atlético Nacional accumulated poor results in the local league and in the Copa Libertadores. In the international tournament, the “Verde de la Montaña” lost (1-0) the first leg of the second phase against Nacional of Paraguay and this Wednesday night they will face the revenge in Medellín.

Atlético Nacional is experiencing one of its worst moments in this century, marked by the poor performance of the team and the enmity of the leaders with the fans.

Repetto becomes the double Libertadores champion (1989 and 2016) after being fired from Santos of Mexico on February 11. He previously coached, among others, Nacional from his country, Olimpia from Paraguay and the Ecuadorian Liga de Quito and Independiente del Valle, with whom he lost the 2016 Libertadores final.

What does Repetto play?

Throughout his career, Professor Repetto has modified his way of directing, but in essence he maintains certain guidelines. For example, the taste for the 4-2-3-1 scheme. His teams usually have marked defensive solidity and intensity.

It is known that in addition to intense teams, he likes teams with fast wingers and dynamic creative midfielders.

“Speed ​​is the physical characteristic that makes the most difference to you today, more than resistance or power, and in that you can improve, you can train, but the improvement depends a lot on what the player from birth brings,” stated his physical trainer at Nacional, the Chilean Marcelo Cabezas, on Radio Sport.

It is clear that his idea of ​​fast and dangerous wingers in attack, with freedom to go out and associate, is part of his philosophy.

In midfield, he likes to play with extreme midfielders who do not have a changed profile, although always depending on the type of player he has in that area.

In attack, it is not about lining up two '9' forwards, this is what he has shown and stated.

“The possibility of playing with a double nine is not within my football tastes, but I do not rule it out either because one has to evaluate individual performances and at times within the games we have done it,” he said in 2022.

Regarding the use of the midfielder, he commented: “I believe in that figure because above all things because for me the issue of playing with a player who starts a little further from the back and who makes the connection with the forwards makes a game with more circuits through the short and not so direct pass.”

For Repetto, according to his recent experiences, the key is ball possession, trying to have depth, with solidarity to recover the ball and intensity at all times and wing play.

