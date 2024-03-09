In the midst of the sports crisis in recent months, Atlético Nacional had to change its coaching staff. Jhon Bodmer resigned citing threats towards him and his family due to the poor campaign.

After a step by Juan Camilo Pérez as interim coachthe club announced the hiring of Uruguayan Pablo Repetto, whose greatest achievement was leading Independiente del Valle to the final of the 2016 Copa Libertadores, which they lost, precisely, against Nacional.

Repetto finds himself in a difficult situation, with a broken relationship between the fans and the team and with enormous questions towards the managers for what has happened in recent years. Nacional has not won the League since 2022-I. A year ago he was a finalist, but lost the title against Millonarios.

“In moments of crisis, when everything is complicated, we have to be together, give confidence to the players and for people to be close to the team, more than ever,” declared Repetto in his presentation.

Uruguayan technical director Pablo Repetto (i) receives the Atlético Nacional shirt from the team president, Mauricio Navarro Photo:Luis Eduardo Noriega. Efe Share

The Uruguayan will debut this Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, against Atlético Bucaramanga (4:10 in the afternoon), in a game that will be seen on Win Sports +.

The new coach has already put pressure on the game: “The game with Bucaramanga is for us the final of the Copa Libertadores,” he said.

Repetto's controversial decision: not to reveal those called up

Pablo Repetto Photo:EFE Share

One of Repetto's first measures fell badly in the press that follows the activity of Atlético Nacional. Several journalists who cover the team and party accounts reported that The club's communications office announced that Repetto will not announce the summoned players again, nor will it announce the medical news of the squad.

Thus, the roster that Nacional uses in the next games will only be known minutes before the game. Will that serve to confuse rivals?

More Sports news

SPORTS