This Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the death of the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, master of cubism. Beyond his art, recent feminist criticism based on what is known of his relationships with women, plagued with abuse and mistreatment, have raised a question: who was Picasso behind the brushes? For this reason, experts and representatives of the art world are reviewing the history of the painter’s work from a gender perspective.

When he met Olga Khokhlova in 1917, the Russian ballet dancer captivated him to the point that she was the main protagonist of his works until the mid-20s. We are talking about Pablo Picasso, one of the creators of cubism and one of the most important and revolutionary art of the 20th century.

Shortly after the birth of his first child, Picasso began an affair with the 17-year-old model Marie-Thérèse Walter. He had already passed 45. He had a very important role reserved for her: he would be the new muse of her paintings, full of surrealism and sexuality.

With Khokhlova their relationship deteriorated so much that they ended up separated – although not divorced – until the dancer’s death in 1955.

“He dragged Olga along the floor by pulling her hair or gave her sedatives to calm her down, according to what he himself told me,” said Françoise Gilot, a photographer and ex-partner of Picasso, in the biography ‘Life with Picasso’ (2020).

Fifty years after his death, no art expert would question that Pablo Picasso continues to be one of the world’s most sought-after and admired artists. What has begun to be debated, however, is his treatment and relationship with women.

Women speak in front of the print ‘Four Female Nudes and a Bust’ (1934) during the press presentation of the exhibition ‘Pablo Picasso – Suite Vollard’ at the Kunstsammlungen in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Friday, September 14, 2012. The Suite Vollard collection comprises 100 engravings made by Picasso between 1930 and 1937. © Jens Meyer/AP

Several of her partners, such as Olga Khokhlova, Marie-Thérèse Walter, Dora Maar or Françoise Gilot, documented toxic relationships and even traumatic episodes.

“He subjected them to his animal sexuality, tamed them, bewitched them, devoured them and crushed them on his canvases. After spending many nights extracting their essence, once they bled, he got rid of them,” said Marina Picasso, the painter’s granddaughter, in his memoir ‘Picasso, my grandfather’ (2001).

As with Khokhlova, the role of idolized muse soon ended for Walter. His romantic dream turned sour when he radically changed Picasso’s behavior – according to several biographies such as ‘The women behind Picasso’ (2022) – and the abuses arrived. In addition to burning her with cigarettes as punishment, once took her to an underage camp to “humiliate” her. Years after ending the relationship with the artist, with whom he had a daughter, Walter committed suicide.

Employees hold Pablo Picasso’s “Tete de Femme (La Lectrice),” a portrait by French photographer Dora Maar, at Sotheby’s in London, Tuesday, January 29, 2008. AP – AKIRA SUEMORI

The romance that followed was with Dora Maar, a photographer and artist, who spent almost nine years with the master of cubism. She did important photographic work on the famous work ‘Guernica’ by Picasso, which represents a bombing raid on the Spanish city in the Basque Country during the Civil War (1936-1939).

When Picasso painted Maar, his paintings were intense and turbulent, something that researchers interpret as a way of capturing the unstable and explosive nature of their relationship. And it is that the dynamics of abuse did not change with Maar, rather it escalated: as mentioned in the biography ‘Picasso: creator and destroyer’ (1988) several witnesses saw how Picasso regularly beat him up.

“The portraits of the ‘Woman Who Cries’ series, representing Dona Maar, are portraits of a mistreated woman. This series in Picasso’s work must be approached pointing out that: that it is the result of relationships of physical and psychological abuse that He had with women. In any Picasso biography you can see it reflected. They are facts, not an opinion,” says María Llopis, an artist and writer specializing in gender issues.

Visitors look at Pablo Picasso’s “Femme qui pleure” as part of the “Guernica” exhibition presented at the Picasso museum in Paris, Friday, March 23, 2018. © Christophe Ena / AP

It is well known that Picasso assured that his creative process with women was not limited to observation, but went much further.

“All these women are not posing as a simple boring model. They are trapped in the trap of those armchairs like birds locked in a cage. I myself have imprisoned them in this absence of gesture,” Picasso said in a quote collected in the book of Arianna Stassinopoulos, ‘Picasso: Creator and Destroyer’ (1988).

With the painter Françoise Gilot it was different. Of all of them, Gilot was the only one who dared to leave the artist and put a stop to her controlling attitude. Later, she recounted all the abuses that Picasso had subjected her to in an autobiography of her that she titled ‘Life with Picasso’ (2010).

“Your job consists of staying by my side, taking care of me and the children. I don’t care if that makes you happy or unhappy,” Picasso snapped at him on one occasion, according to Gilot in the book.

Paradoxically, women helped boost the career of the man from Malaga. Experts point out that the transitions in his work were driven by his relationships with women, since each break was a new beginning for him, also on a professional level. In addition, women and eroticism are central themes in his work.

“Every time I change my wife I have to burn the previous one, by killing the woman, I burn all the past that she represents,” paraphrased Hanna Gatsby, an Australian comedian and art history graduate. in one of his monologues focused on the figure of Picasso.

A statement that might go unnoticed—or have been interpreted as a metaphor—were it not for the painter’s long history of ill-treatment. Something that Gatsby and many others, such as women and artists, generates mixed feelings.

“I hate Picasso, although if you think about cubism, you can’t hate him,” Gatsby pointed out in his monologue.

With the rise of feminist and denunciation movements, such as #Metoo, there is increasing pressure to uncover the abuses of idolized men, as in the case of Picasso. For this reason, the polarization around figures like yours is increasing and, in particular, an increasingly recurring question: Should the person be separated from the art or work from him?

The mythification of Picasso and the behavior of men

“We, the Spaniards, are like that: the mass in the morning, the bullfight in the afternoon and the brothel at night. What is all this mixed up in? In sadness”, the quote is from Picasso, and is collected by André Malraux in the book ‘The obsidian head’ (1974)

To enter Picasso’s life as a woman there were two roles: to be a muse or a victim. And the central axis or common thread of their relationships was, as the quote indicates, sadness. Some experts such as Marina Picasso herself or Emmanuel Guigon, professor of art history, accuse that this was the reason why two of their partners ended up committing suicide —Marie-Thérèse Walter and Jaqueline Roque— and all their breakups were stormy.

At a time —beginning of the 20th century— in which macho dynamics prevailed, behaviors like these on the part of cultural references such as Picasso unequivocally contributed to their normalization. For this reason, some specialists point out the importance of not “mystifying” them and of carrying out “a critical historical review”, as Llopis remarks.

“These ‘creative geniuses’ are deified and these processes are in themselves wrong. The personal life of each one has to be separated from work, you can admire his work and not him as a person. One thing does not cancel the other. I don’t know he has to hide that he was an abuser, in fact, it must be addressed when studying him. It is not about judging Picasso, but it is not about hiding information either”, Llopis maintains in this regard.

A portrait taken on October 18, 1971 in his studio in Mougins shows the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso in conversation with his wife Jacqueline Roque © Ralph Gatti/AFP

The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of his death has become the excuse to return to the painter’s work, but with a different reading. The art curator, Semíramis González, maintains that showing the work of an artist also consists of “opening questions about his personal life, because without a personal life there would be no work”.

“Just like this is the time to reread Picasso, he was not afraid of having his work reread. (…) No creative genius is above good and evil. To say that is to hide the other part of the story”, González points to the newspaper ‘Diario.es’.

Other experts in the world of art such as Estrella Diego, art curator, or Carmen Giménez, art historian, agree that the debate around Picasso goes far beyond canceling it or not. Since he cannot be canceled because he is one of the most important painters of the 20th century —if not the greatest exponent, according to some scholars.

“Picasso disconcerts us. For me it is the great dilemma: how we look at him. I have to separate the person from the artist and that is very difficult in his case and in this exhibition, because the best Picasso is the portrait painter and, in reality, there, In the portraits of women, that’s where all the problem lies. You can’t forget what she paints. And if you want to look at her work, you have to forget her person. But I think I’m not alone there, it happens to many”, explains Estrella de Diego, art curator, to the newspaper ‘El País’.

However, there are still some lovers of the art world who prefer to turn their backs on this controversy. For the artist and writer María Llopis, this is one more symptom of the current macho society.

A visitor looks at Women in Her Boudoir, 1956, left, and Large Nude, 1964, by Pablo Picasso in the “Picasso Defying the Past” exhibition at the National Gallery in London, Tuesday, February 24, 2009. ©Sang Tang/AP

“We live in a deeply sexist society and the art world is profoundly sexist and macho. I began to receive hate mail when we carried out a feminist action against the Picasso Museum in Barcelona,” says the artist and writer.

Picasso elevated art from having to represent three-dimensional reality to doing it in two dimensions. His cubism advocated integrating all possible perspectives and revolutionized the way of making art. That is a reality.

He also physically and psychologically abused many women and what scholars ask is that this not be a secret, that he be exposed as the abuser that he was. They ask for it through all the monologues, feminist debates and actions such as the protests at the Picasso Museum in Barcelona: they want art —and all subjects— to be approached from a gender perspective. And let there be no sacred cows, not even in the case of ‘creative geniuses’.

With local media