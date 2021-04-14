The Sporting squad is aware of the importance of this next derby, especially after the poor results in recent years against the eternal rival and the two consecutive defeats that the team has suffered in recent days. “We know what we are playing for and the team is very aware,” said Pablo Pérez, one of the veterans and one of the captains of the Gijon team.

David Gallego’s team will host Oviedo after the defeats against Mirandés – who broke their undefeated condition at home – and Tenerife. “I wouldn’t talk about pothole”Pablo Pérez commented in the Mareo press room.

“The seasons, and more in Second, are very long and all the teams go through streaks, they are dynamic. The team’s season is being very good and those games were decided by details. The derby comes at a good time to change this dynamic. That is why we really want, we are very excited and we will go for everything “, explained the sportinguista player.

The Sporting fans have chosen Pablo Pérez as the best player last March through their votes on social networks. Hence, the footballer collected the Mahou Five Star trophy today. The forward considers it a collective award and shows delighted to “participate, help my teammates and the team”.

Grateful to the fans for the election, Pablo Pérez regrets the absence of public at El Molinón next Saturday. “We are going to miss the fans a lot. It is very nice to live derbies with El Molinón full, “he recalled.” Even if there are no people, we know they are with us. It is a very important game for the fans and the city, so we will go to the death with them, “he added.

Pablo Pérez has participated in four derbies in recent years: he played the final quarter hour two years ago in the only one that Sporting has won in this series; he lost two, the first (2-1, November 2018) and the last, last year at El Molinón (0-1); and played the match that ended in a goalless draw in November 2019.

“The previous derbies do not have to influence anything. It will be a disputed match, with great intensity and we will go to death both teams, as in all derbies. It’s going to be a difficult and tough game, but I love playing them, because it gives me an extra competitive edge. It’s a nice game to live, “said the Gijon footballer.

Furthermore, Pablo Pérez recalls that “they are all important parties” and concluded: “If we beat Oviedo, they will not give us seven points, they will give us three. We have a goal, which everyone knows, and what we have to do is achieve it when the season ends, be it one way or another. We have to be focused on going game by game. This game is obviously very important because it is the next one and because it is a derby. “