Pablo Peirano, coach of Santa Fe.
Pablo Peirano, coach of Santa Fe.
The cardinal coach analyzed the match against La Equidad.
Santa Fe suffered its first defeat of the year when it fell this Tuesday on a visit to La Equidad, at the Techo stadium.
The technician Pablo Peirano He analyzed his team's performance, mistakes and aspects to improve for the next game.
Balance: “The variants, like Juan Pablo, went up a lot, he did a good job as a winger. Elvis knows how to play on the left. In the first half the ways to be deep we entered their funnel, we didn't look for the wings. A game with few options, very physical and stuck. We try with variations, we leave empty-handed. There is nothing left to reproach in the locker room.”
Generation: “There are players who make a difference. This is the case of Hugo, Jersson, Chaverra. It is something shared. There are players who at specific moments make a difference. It is not that we are looking for one player and if it doesn't work the team doesn't work either. We have variants.
Correct: “The last third, the last pass, is the most difficult. Today it was elusive for us. We tried until the end. We have to prepare for what is coming… Improving is continuous. Every game we have to resolve situations. We try from pressure, possession, attacking spaces. We have to look for solutions.”
Foreign: “With Ortiz, there are things that escape. Aguero already has the clearance. Rodríguez's would come out this week. We await those details.
