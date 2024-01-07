Pablo Peirano You have reasons to be excited about Santa FeFirst, because he has put together the team to his liking and, second, because he is convinced that with the players that Santa Fe chose he will change his face, he will fight and roar again. His challenge is to build a practically new team, and get it up and running as soon as possible. The head of the cardinal pack dreams of the star, although he knows that dreams do not celebrate: making it come true is his goal.

Hand in hand with Peirano

How has this transition been since your arrival to today?

“They are two very different stages, we had to come with the championship at the end, with the hope of being able to qualify, it was not possible, but it helped me to know how Santa Fe was, what the team was like and make decisions, which is what we did. “, and this new year is different, since I have the possibility of forming the group, so I am very happy, excited about the players who arrived, we have the expectation of putting Santa Fe at the top again.”

Now he has had time and autonomy to put together the team…

“It is a joint effort with the president, with a lot of observation and dedication to get the footballers who could come, not all of them could come, but those who came chose Santa Fe for this challenge. So very satisfied.”

Pablo Peirano, coach of Santa Fe.

How was the choice of reinforcements?

“With a lot of observation, with knowledge of them on the field and behaviors outside; knowing the characteristics of footballers, who have to be identified with the people, with the feeling of football as we feel it. There were many analysis videos and the coach's eye so that these types of footballers adapt to what we want.”

How is the design of this 2024 Santa Fe going?

“With the search for partnerships that can be combined on the field, this is what I imagine in the short term. There are players who return, who have their DNA well marked, and others with their first experience in the team, but cases like Daniel Torres, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Andrés Marmolejo are players with experience who are going to contribute a lot to us… Hugo (Rodallega ), (Dairon) Mosquera, Millán are going to defend us very well on the field and in the locker room.”

What did Santa Fe need to change?

“Those who were there before does not mean that they are bad or excellent, it is the coach's taste, characteristics that we look for. The first thing they have to demonstrate is that type of player who plays very well and with dedication, who shows that strength together to find the matches, with adequate football, as we like, with variations, with dynamics, aggressive to attack and defending, compact, supportive, a complete team… The teams are always in formation, and joining a practically new squad does not happen overnight, but with these professionals it is easier.”

What was it like putting together that almost new team?

“It's like building a house from the ground up, but it's what we like, what challenges us, and since we've already worked, you can see what they are made of. Then you have to see the competition, how they feel, how the games are resolved, how they get along in the locker room. Time will tell us if it will be done quickly or if it will take a little longer, but we are convinced that we will do very well.”

Tell us about the players who arrived…

“They have come in adequate physical shape, they have arrived on time. I have had pleasant surprises on the court, with the information I have given them about what I want from them, and there is a very strong commitment. We are aware of the club's situation and where we want to put it again. “They loved the challenge.”

Goalkeeper Marmolejo gives him guarantees…

“A goalkeeper with a track record, he fought the tournament until the end, a goalkeeper with experience is always important when they are valid, Andrés has it so we are happy, he is going to help us a lot, and we have Espitia who is from the house and fights for a place. I like the experienced goalkeeper, it is key in a big team to start with that strength at the back.”

Daniel Torres is a share of great experience…

“I know him from my previous stage, we did the preseason and then he went to another team. It is a luxury to work with him again, a new stage for both of them quite great and it will be a pleasure, he is very identified with the form, the manner and the people.”

Rodallega stayed, that must be something very positive for his idea in this Santa Fe….

“Hugo always contributed not only with us but throughout the year, he is a player who contributes on the field and off, with a career that supports him, a quality of person, which is in the details and that is important for the coach, and “It is in total force, they are players who make you grow as a coach.”

What should those who arrived have?

“They have to have commitment because it is Santa Fe, they must have discipline, feel the shirt, feel the group, defend the club, seek the maximum achievement, it is what we all have to do, be supportive, play well, be professional and come together for the same objective, then the dynamics and the form are varied, but there must be that commitment, that union and pulling in the same direction.

In addition to the roster that Peirano has been able to change in the team?

“All. There is no work session that does not have tactical components, beyond working on the fundamentals and physicality, we emphasize the zone, the blocks, the way of playing, how to pass the ball: we like to work on the whole to that they can resolve on the court. “It's not all that new, we have a base that has known us for two and a half months.”

Where is the equipment lame?

“He is not lame, we have two players per position, it is a balanced team; “There will be many games in a row, so everything will be very changeable… we have 5 or 6 youth players preparing and we leave the window open for a player who can integrate towards the end.”

Are you motivated?

“I always have motivation, regardless of the good or bad moments. I feel strong from every point of view. I am looking forward, with rebellion to reverse situations. I am motivated because I was able to have a direct hand in the team and the president hired everyone I wanted within the possibilities. “I am excited.”

Will they live up to what the fans expect?

“The profiles are aligned to have a very quick communion with the fans. It depends on what we do on the field, the players must give themselves completely. We have the obligation to spread the word with our work, and when people see the effort and football that we are going to display, they become contagious, having that union is important.”

What is your goal?

“Positioning Santa Fe at the top, it's all in the work…”.

The lighthouse must be the star…

“It is the most beautiful illusion, we are going to look for it. We all have the hope, but you cannot win with hope alone, you have to build, make an effort and provoke things; Illusion is food, but longing alone cannot achieve it. “You have to work hard.”

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

