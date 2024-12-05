In the food industry, many companies seek to make their products more attractive to consumers. One of the most common practices is to add water to food, not only to modify its texture or flavor, but also to increase its weight and justify higher prices.

The famous nutritionist recently spoke on this topic Pablo Ojeda. In one of his many appearances on the program ‘LasMañanasKiss’, the expert has warned about how some products incorporate water only to make them seem more appetizing.

“Many times when we go to buy products from the supermarket we are paying a fortune for water,” he says at the beginning of his speech. As he explains, this occurs for example in foods such as meat labeled as “extra tender” or “extra juicy.” When reviewing its composition, it can be found that up to 24% of the product is added water.

A product is better the more real ingredients it has.

The nutritionist clarifies that this practice not only affects meats, but also other products such as easy-to-spread butter. «It is a clear example. A product that contains 60% butter and 40% water is easier to use, but for that 40% water you are paying one euro more. A product is better the greater the amount of real ingredients it has,” he emphasizes, highlighting the importance of read the labels before purchasing.









During his speech, Ojeda also dismantled some myths related to water consumption, such as the idea that it is essential to drink two liters a day. “It is absolutely false,” he says. Explains that the necessary daily hydration does not come exclusively from water in liquid form, but from all the foods and drinks we consume. Fruits like watermelon, for example, are 90% water, which should also be added to the daily intake.