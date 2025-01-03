From a nutritional point of view, food experts always give priority to fruits and vegetables, despite the fact that the former naturally contain certain sugars. Although it is inevitable to associate sugar with weight gain, there is a very sweet fruit little consumed in Spain which, however, does not make you fat.

The well-known nutritionist Pablo Ojeda has reached this conclusion, and this is what he said on the radio program Las mornings Kiss, on Kiss FM. “It is a fruit unknown to many people, but it is a delight with a perfect glycemic index, which goes entering the blood little by little. Because it’s one thing for it to be very sweet, and another for it to make you fat.”

The persimmon, sweet, healthy, light and in full season

Indeed, the nutritionist was referring with his comment to persimmon, a food that, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food is now full season (until March). So, even though it is a rarely consumed fruit, perhaps we should give it a second chance because of its benefits, and because it does not influence weight gain.

Among the most notable nutritional properties of persimmon, apart from its low glycemic index and slow absorption carbohydrates, Ojeda wanted to point out that it has the 40 percent of the recommended amount of iron consume per day. Thus, a single persimmon would already be ensuring a healthy intake of that mineral.





Persimmon: a fruit rich in iron, fiber and vitamins

Precisely because of its high iron content, persimmon is the perfect fruit for those who suffer from anemia and also for women with menstruation, when blood is lost and it is necessary to replenish iron deposits. But, in addition, this fruit has magnesium and potassiumessential for sports practice, to strengthen the muscle and also to rest afterwards.

Its profile is completed by the contribution of fiber, its low amount of calories (barely 73 per 100 grams of product), and the contribution of vitamin A and C. Just one persimmon will guarantee one third of the amount recommended by experts for daily consumption of these vitamins, in addition to being a potentially beneficial food to control cholesterol.





Not only does it not make you fat, but persimmon helps you lose weight

In the context of a balanced diet and varied, with the practice of some exercise on a routine basis, the persimmon is postulated as a fruit that is especially valuable for weight loss.

Although most people may feel that a ripe persimmon is too sweet, which would imply that it will put on more weight than other fruits, nutritionist Pablo Ojeda is quick to clarify that it is just the opposite, and that its flavor sweet should not confuse us. “Persimmons are super suitable for weight loss“.

Ojeda even affirms that people who suffer from diabetes can eat this fruit without problem, because “all those fruits that we have to chew, that we have to swallow and digest, will help us in digestion and will control weight.” something necessary in this type of patients with metabolic diseases.

