The Academy VR46 was launched to help the young Italian promises and last Sunday had its best Sunday of races, with doublet in Moto2 (Marini and Bezzecchi) and doublet in MotoGP (Morbidelli and Bagnaia). The father of that idea is Valentino rossi, and Pablo Nieto, who works for him as the team manager of his Moto2 and Moto3 teams and is one of those responsible for the academy. ACE the secrets of your success.

“The formula for success? Work very hard and an academy that works very well, with a work system that has been created very effective and that makes the level of the pilots rise every week. There is a lot of competitiveness between them and that makes the level go up, even Valentino’s own goes up ”, the second of the Nieto saga begins by saying before delving into that system:“ There are nine drivers from the Academy, plus Rossi. We do a lot of motorcycles. We train in Misano with the R6 and R1 (Yamaha), we train on the ranch with the flat track bikes, we do motocross in winter, with the mini GP in karting circuits, we also do karting and in the end all that makes our World Championship riders are on the bike all day and have that pique that they always have between them to go faster. All that makes the level go up a lot ”.

It was fun for everyone, starting with Pablo, last Sunday listening to Rossi throw toads and snakes from his mouth as a joke about his work. And it is that he stayed at the gates of the podium in Misano when two of his pupils did get on it: “At the end he said he was going to close the academy. Uccio was in front, who is the one in front of the Academy. He said he was going to close it because the Academy riders are now very level. We did first and second in MotoGP and Moto2, and if Valentino had made the podium it would have been historic. This academy is Valentino’s idea and he has had to invest a lot of money in it. We started doing the Spanish Championship, the FIM CEV, and, when you create a team like this with young Italian promises, the sponsors help, but it is not like in the World Cup and you have to invest money, but now you are beginning to reap the fruits of your work That has been created”.

When asked to compare this Italian model with the Spanish one, he says: “The Spanish model was created by Dorna, which is a company dedicated to the world of motorcycles, while Valentino is a rider who only believed in Italian promises and wanted to help them. One thing has nothing to do with another. And it is also true that training with them rejuvenates him. It is very important for both parties, they for training with Rossi and Rossi for training at 41 with young riders ”.

As for the Marini-Bezzecchi fight that nearly cost them victory last Sunday, because Bastianini almost reached them because of their struggle, he assures that “there were no team orders and there won’t be. It doesn’t make sense, because Marco is third overall and he’s also fighting for the championship. If not, we would talk about something else. There were no team orders, but the pilots were asked to respect each other and then the best would win.

Pablo speaks highly of Marini, a driver who is getting bigger every year: “Luca is a born worker and is very stubborn. He has always had in mind that he wanted to arrive, that he is a good driver. I really like how it works. He is one of the pilots who works the most and listens to us. The desire is not enough, because you also have to have talent, and Luca has it. When you put everything together, the results arrive at the end ”.

The middle of the unforgettable Ángel Nieto’s children understands Marini better than anyone because of his status as Rossi’s brother. He had to run being the son of the Master. In that sense, he says: “Luca and I have talked many times about being Rossi’s brother, in his case, or Nieto’s son, in mine. We were born being ‘son of’ and ‘brother of’ and my advice is that we have to be super proud of who we are, that we have to like being told whose family we are, because it is an honor, so let’s take the opportunity that It has given us the life of being who we are. Luca also sees it in that sense and everything he is doing and improving, although it is he who gets on the bike, it is also a little because of the help of his brother. ORI would have had challah when I ran a brother like Rossi, with all my affection towards Gelete. My father in his day was like Valentino, but he was not active and that makes him different ”.