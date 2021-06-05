Pablo Nieto continues to be present at the World Cup and he had to celebrate his 41st birthday yesterday in the Montmeló paddock. He is the team manager of the Valentino Rossi team in Moto2, the Sky VR46, and the shadow in the MotoGP box of Luca Marini, before being next season the team manager of the team that The doctor will have on the MotoGP grid, the Aramco VR46. Speaking in a relaxed way with the middle son of maestro Ángel Nieto, he reveals to AS his new hobby, the autogyro, with which he already makes four-hour flights by himself.

“I’ve been with a new hobby for about three months, the autogyro, and I’m super hooked. It seems spectacular to me. A couple of weeks ago I had an unforgettable experience. They landed in Montmeló to come and find me at the Moto2 tests we did here. Those of my club, Airforce 7, landed on the circuit and from here I took Sete Gibernau to his house, who I met him and took him flying, and then I went from Gerona to Madrid, which is the longest flight I have ever done. up to now. We made several stops and it took us about four hours. It reaches a maximum height of 300 meters and it is amazing, “enthuses the Madrilenian.

When asked if that is not even more dangerous than riding a motorcycle, as he did for so many years in the World Championship, he laughs and answers like this: “You have to be very careful. It is something you have to have enormous respect for, because you are flying, but it is also true that if you do not exceed the limits that exist it is quite safe.” You think of your mother Pepa, And he wonders how he will get on now with his young son’s new hobby. Pablete laughs again before speaking: “My mother tells me yes, after motorcycles, now this. I tell him that it is something that I really like. “

Pablo Nieto with his instructor in flight

He looks drenched in this autogyro thing: “The idea comes from Juan de la Cierva, who is the inventor of the autogyro, and they say that this is the safest aircraft, because the main rotor does not work with the engine but rather works with the relative wind, which is what pushes it. So if the engine stops, the rotor keeps running and you go down as if you were wearing a parachute. “

The question arises immediately. Are there races of this? Be careful what Pablo says: “No, but I know that they are considering doing autogyro races and, if they arrive, it is clear that I would sign up.” And he ends: “Up there you have a spectacular freedom. If you want, I invite you to try it next week, with one of my monitors. You are going to hallucinate,” he tells me. I think I’m busy, I reply.