The one who was the driver of the poet Pablo Neruda, Manuel Araya Osorio, has died at the age of 77 in Chile, due to a cardiovascular accident, reports EFE. His death has been confirmed by the local Communist Party, where he was a member of the 1971 Nobel Prize for Literature. In 2011, Araya assured in an interview with the Mexican magazine Process that the death of the writer, in 1973, was not due to natural causes, but was a homicide by poisoning. His statement opened a judicial inquiry that has been open for 13 years and has passed through the hands of two judges, Mario Carroza and Paola Plaza, and has convened three panels of scientific experts.

The Nobel Prize winner died on September 23, 1973 at the Santa María de Santiago clinic, 12 days after the coup d’état led by Augusto Pinochet and which overthrew the socialist president Salvador Allende. For almost 40 years, the official cause of his death was metastasized prostate cancer, until the testimony of Araya emerged, who has been the only person in the court file to ensure that the poet was murdered through of the inoculation of a chemical substance by order of the military dictatorship that had just assumed.

It was based on that statement that the Communist Party (PC) filed a legal action, joined by Neruda’s nephew, Rodolfo Reyes. “Without a doubt, Manuel Araya was key with his testimony, his management and his courage so that the elements that gave rise to the complaint existed,” says the statement issued today by the PC. “He was always available to this judicial investigation and fought with all his might so that not only the legacy of our Nobel Prize winner would endure, but also that the truth about his death prevail, an investigation that, although it is in progress, sheds important light on us. the physical departure of the poet ”, adds the official party.

Manuel Araya Osorio with the poet in a clinic in Santiago, in 1973. PHOTO: ASSIGNED BY THE THIRD.

The poet’s nephew, Rodolfo Reyes, who was in permanent contact with Araya, told EL PAÍS that, until his last days, “he was actively concerned about how the case was progressing.” “He was an irreproachable person, he was very correct and a gentleman. Thanks to him, it became known how Uncle Pablo died; he always pursued the truth.”

In 1973, Araya transferred Neruda, whose name was Neftalí Reyes, from his home in Isla Negra, a coastal town about 100 kilometers from Santiago, to the Santa María Clinic, in Santiago, together with Matilde Urrutia, the poet’s wife. According to his testimony, Neruda was injected with a chemical through an injection, which caused his death.

After that testimony, the first judge in the case, Mario Carroza, today a minister of the Supreme Court of Chile, ordered in 2013 the exhumation of the poet’s body. That same year, a first scientific panel, upon analyzing the remains, confirmed that the cause of death was cancer. But in 2017, a second group of experts, this time from different countries, found the presence of Clostridium botulinum in a molar of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The 2017 panel also raised new suspicions, since after these analyzes it was learned that Neruda’s death certificate did not reflect the cause of his death from cancer and determined that “cachexia is ruled out.” This, based on an expert opinion on the poet’s belt, which is part of the file, and which still kept the mark where it was fastened: it showed that he had not lost weight due to advanced cancer, but that at the time of death he could have weighed about 90 kilos.

Given the contradictions of both analyzes, a third panel of international specialists was called, whose report was delivered in March 2023 to Judge Paola Plaza, who must issue a judicial ruling soon, and which will be the one that will determine if Neruda died of cancer. with metastases or was it a homicide.

According to Rodolfo Reyes, the poet’s nephew, this third international panel concluded that Neruda was assassinated because, he affirms, he was supplied with a biological weapon, something that the court has not confirmed.

Last February, scientists analyzed the tests, commissioned from a laboratory in Denmark and another in Canada, to determine if the Clostridium botulinum bacterium, found in 2017 on the poet’s molar, was of exogenous or endogenous origin. Reyes has affirmed that these tests showed that it was endogenous, which means that the substance was “injected” into him while he was alive, and that it ran through the bloodstream until it was lodged in the pulp of the dental piece.

Judge Paola Plaza is studying the background, and sent the report to the Chilean Foreign Ministry for translation, in accordance with judicial protocol.