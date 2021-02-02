On Monday he did not present ‘El hormiguero’ for the first time in 15 years and after more than 2,200 programs COLPISA Madrid Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 17:58



Pablo Motos made the news this Monday because for the first time in 15 years and after more than 2,200 programs, he could not present ‘El hormiguero’. And this Tuesday it has been again having tested positive for coronvairus. The presenter himself has confirmed this on his Instagram account, where he has clarified that despite having tested negative in a PCR test and in an antigen test, as a precaution he underwent “a long-chain PCR” and it is in this last analysis in which it has tested positive.

His absence from Monday’s program was due to the fact that a person with whom the Valencian presenter had been had tested positive for antigens. Although at first it was announced that he would return to the program after testing negative, the new test that has been carried out has been positive, so his withdrawal will be extended for a few days, as he himself confirmed through a video on networks social.

🗞 Latest news: Pablo Motos will not be on the program tonight. He is doing well and we will have to wait until tomorrow to know the final results. pic.twitter.com/Ewg9eMTazD The Hormiguero (@The_Hormiguero) February 2, 2021

«I am going to follow the protocol of the health services and I am going to stay at home. Tomorrow they will make me another PCR that they say that with that we will get rid of doubts “, Pablo Motos told his followers.

While Pablo Motos is absent, Nuria Roca -who already presented the program on Monday- will act as presenter