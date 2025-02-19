02/18/2025



Neither ‘El Hormiguero‘, neither ‘The revolt ‘; The great winner of Monday night was Telecinco. The new installment of ‘The island of temptations’ razed at maximum audience schedule with 20.6%, but also won the ‘Access Prime Time’ strip to the two formats that, to date, the leadership had been disputed . Thus, the ‘reality’ won by two tenths in strict coincidence to the format of Antena 3 and for 1.5 points to Spanish Television.

The fury generated by the eighth edition of the ‘reality’ is being such that even the own Pablo Motos, Little friend of making references to the competition, spoke of it in the delivery of ‘El Hormiguero‘This Tuesday, February 18.

After celebrating Marc Márquez’s 32nd birthday, the program of Antena 3 He had an actor and humorist again who has gone through the program on numerous occasions, the last one, in September last year. Leo Harlem returned on Tuesday, February 18 to the ‘show’ of purple ants, where he presented the new season of his ‘Leo Talks‘. The new batch of demotivating talks of the Leonese comedian are released in Movistar+ on February 24, a project that combines with the show of the shows ‘Let me tell you’ and ‘Dangerous minds’.

Leo Harlem, ‘Guardian of Nabos’ in Asturias

As every time Pablo Motos He invites him to chat with him, Harlem not only went to have fun to ‘El Hormiguero‘, but also to fill the set of laughs. The comedian was proclaimed in the month of January ‘Guardian of Los Nabos’ in La Foz, a parish of the Asturian Council of Morcín. An issue that motorcycles took the guest just starting to talk. “What privileges do you have?” Asked Requena, causing the public’s laughter.









“I’m going to tell you one thing … I even ask myself,” the Leon joked. “The truth is that it is a very pretty thing and the stew of the turnips is spectacular,” he added. Harlem commented on how it was the ritual in which he was appointed brother of honor of the Brotherhood Friends of the Nabos, and also, the medal to the driver of ‘El Hormiguero ‘ very solemnly.

Next, Motos announced the projection of an image. And it was there when the interview was distorted. «We are going to see the moment in which you kiss the turnip… that is a phrase that you can only hear here, or in ‘The island of temptations‘», Commented.

Following the guasa, the guest parodied the most viral scene of the edition shouting “Montoya, Montoya!” Before returning to turnip, Motos wanted to launch a last reflection on the Mediaset program. «What life awaits Montoya, huh…! When he goes out and returns to his town, he has the rest of his life being Montoya ».