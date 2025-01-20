One more year, Miguel Ángel Revilla will celebrate his birthday at ‘El Hormiguero’. The former Cantabrian politician will attend next Thursday, January 23, marking his 33rd visit to the Antenna 3. But that will be to put the finishing touch to the week. To start it, Pablo Motos They already received the purple ants in the delivery corresponding to Monday the 20th. Josep Pedrerol.

The director and presenter of ‘Jugones’ on La Sexta and ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ on MEGA shared with viewers details of his successful career as a sports journalist.

Success that goes hand in hand with a frenetic pace of work. Not in vain, Pedrerol works from Monday to Sunday. “And when do you rest? Motos wanted to know.” However, it doesn’t bother the guest, because he is clear that there are moments that “we have to take advantage of, I’ll rest…”. “I enjoy what I do,” clarified the presenter.

What Pedrerol does in his limited free time

In addition, he valued his team. «The one who works is the team that is there. We show off the work of others, the people who are not seen. I show my face and look like the little star. But no no. I'm one more, I put my face on it and that's it," Pedrerol commented with great emphasis.









At that point, the man from Requena became interested in the guest’s hobbies in his free time. And while he admitted that he watches football, he recounted all the other things he also likes to do. «I’m traveling a lot now… A good dinner, good company, a little wine. Now I’m reading again. And get up earlier in the morning. I’m going to walk for an hour, which I didn’t do. So, I have lost an hour of sleep, but I have gained an hour of life.

«I need to strengthen myself now, they have advised me to do so due to my age. You’ll tell me,” he added, addressing Pablo Motos. In fact, the driver of ‘The Anthill’ He has become addicted to training. In 2008 he got in shape by taking on the challenge of Men’s Health, and since then he has been bitten by the fit lifestyle bug. Today, the same Ilia Topuria is your ‘coach’. «Besides, he has no mercy on me. “It’s turning me into a good fan,” revealed the presenter.