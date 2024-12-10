The guest of the program on Tuesday, December 10 in ‘The Anthill‘He is one of the most listened to artists in Spanish music. However, this time he resorted to the format presented by Pablo Motos as director, and also accompanied by the protagonist of the project. C. Tangana and Yerai Cortés presented the documentary dedicated to the virtuoso guitarist.

‘The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés’ is the title given to the debut work by Antón Álvarez, the real name of C. Tangana, who introduced what he considers his “favorite musician of all time.” «Anyone who has come to one of my shows will know him, because he participated with us on the last tour. I met him at a party one night and I was impressed with how he played, but also with his personality. “It has something very particular that can be combined with someone like me, but also with very purist people within flamenco,” he said.

That quality caught the Madrid man’s attention. And from there, “we started this adventure that is the movie after three or so years with her.” However, the project began with a different perspective. “ANDerai I wanted to show live flamenco on a record, not recorded in the studio. And at first the idea was for the film to be very musical. Finally the film has music, but there is more than the conceptual part of it. Yerai of wanting to lead life within the album. “That has taken us on a journey through people, the conflicts in their lives, and a lot of adventures,” he also explained. Pucheither.

The crying of the presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’ when watching the film

For his part, the guitarist clarified that it is not a documentary about flamenco, but about love, about life…». In short, "it talks about the things we all dream of doing."









To which Motos added, to open your mouth, that “there is a secret that makes everything gain weight and makes your heart shrink more and more.” “But to find out, you have to go see the movie,” he added. Not before announcing that he would tell at the end of the interview about the trap that the artist had prepared for him when he went to see the documentary. «Pucho sends me a message and tells me that he has made his first film, that I should go see it, he told me to come to the studio, that we have to see it with good sound. So we went there. We started seeing her and at first I thought ‘what is she doing’, because none of us expected her to be doing that,” he began to say.

«There is a moment that is the secret, that we cannot tell. And then there is a moment that is the letter, and upon hearing the letter, the four of us who were watching the movie began to cry as if there were no tomorrow,” confessed the presenter, who did not skimp on details when telling the anecdote. «We were all looking for Kleenexes, absorbing snot, hiding from each other. The movie ends and the door opens and the protagonists appear. As if they gave us a ‘Surprise, surprise’. And you’re like, ‘I’m fucking crying, I’m crying.’ What I wanted was to keep crying, honestly. “It was a ‘shock’.”