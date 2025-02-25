02/25/2025



Updated at 10:13 p.m.





One more night, ‘El Hormiguero‘He had music as the protagonist. After the commented Moreno sugar visit, the ‘show’ of the purple ants received Vanesa Martín, who again sat this Tuesday, February 25 with Pablo Motos To talk about his new album.

The Malagaña gave the viewers of ‘El Hormiguero’ several firstfruits. An advance of his next single, the title of the album, the date of the release, and as Bonus Track, the artist with whom he collaborates on the album was escaped. A work that, for the singer -songwriter, “is different,” because it is a “very root, with a lot of mixture and a lot of avant -garde.”

He also revealed the name of the project, although he already escaped being touring in America. «’My house“It is going to be called,” Martín confirmed in the Antena 3 program. In this regard, he wanted to know motorcycles if Pata’s pile to reveal it a long time caused a lot of destruction in the promotion “Are those of the record of the record?” He asked . «Well, we had a strategy assembled to say the title, with a lot of actions, because the truth is that Universal is curing it a lot. And then, suddenly, it escaped me in Miami. It was very early. I said because ‘My house’… And I see the unleashed faces of the team, ”he explained.

Continuing with the ‘spoilers’, the artist also advanced in ‘El Hormiguero’ that “the album is going to leave on May 9.”









Collaboration with Master Joaquín Sabina

«That those of the record company do not get angry, but we are going to do the promo… I can not avoid it, there is a collaboration. There is only one, ”Motos insisted, wanting to know all the details.

However, the guest did not resist, and reaffirmed that, in effect, it only includes a collaboration in the album. “I’m going to tell you too,” he snapped with a laugh. After a dramatic pause, Vanesa Martín He brought to light that he shares a song in his new record project «with the teacher Joaquín Sabina », with whom he shares a great friendship and got rid of praise. «In addition to I admire it. It is such a generous being, so loving, so good … really, life has given it to me many years ago and it is family ».

The artist said that among them there is an unwritten norm, and it always teaches the records when they are in process. Sabina liked the issue a lot because he reminded Mexico a lot, and although at first he gave him a repair to ask him to collaborate, the singer’s wife, Jimena, encouraged her. She assured him that she would be delighted, and was not wrong. “It seems that you’ve written it for me,” he told me.

For his part, Martín gave him freedom to change what he wanted from the song. He did so, and according to her, “he grew up.”