Pablo Motos confesses to Karlos Arguiñano his fear of pressure cookers in the kitchen

Carlos Arguiñanor have visited the set of The anthill to present his latest book, 545 recipes to succeed (Planet). The presenter, Pablo Motos, has asked him a series of related questions with simple cuisine, which the Basque chef promotes in his new book.

Motos has confessed to Arguiñano that he is afraid of using the pressure cooker in the kitchen, increased by the hissing sound it makes when cooking. The cook told him that the ones now are modern and do not make noise and compared it to male urination when falling.

Subsequently, Motos said that His sister, named Pepita and a viewer of the program, is allergic to at least twenty products. basics, including garlic, onion, honey and oats.

Arguiñano laughingly told him to go to the moon, but then He has advised him to make a hake tail with oil.

To the question of whether the prawns are eaten with cutlery or with the hand, the chef said that if he sees someone who He uses a fork to eat a shrimp, runs out and leaves the premises.

Arguiñano is a regular at ‘El Hormiguero’. ASSIGNED

Arguiñano has brought several gifts to Pablo Motos, such as a txapela that the presenter has worn throughout the interview. And for his part, Karlos has distributed copies to the entire public.