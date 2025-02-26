02/26/2025



Updated at 10:43 p.m.





Paz Padilla did not visit ‘El Hormiguero’ since 2022, when he went to present the show ‘The humor of my life‘. The presenter, actress, humorist, collaborator, writer and businesswoman returned to the ‘show’ of Antena 3 This Wednesday, February 26, where with the humor that characterizes her, he chatted with Pablo Motos About the tour he is doing with his work.

Breaking the ice before entering the subject, the guest was interested in how they were motorcycles. “I am very good … I live from miracle,” the presenter released, willing to reveal what had happened between racks moments before the interview. «It comes Paz And he tells me ‘hey, I have an instagram …’ ».

“A Tiktok, corrected it,” the Cadiz. «Because I am ‘influencer’, but mature. So, I’m thinking about videos all day. And of course come here with Pablo Motos… And that becomes viral. He brought everything prepared, ”he continued explaining Padilla. Although according to Requena, the humorist did not have everything as under control as she wanted to see. “You almost kill me,” he said, Sarcastic. Of course, he ended up admitting that “it has been good,” such as the audience of ‘El Hormiguero’ He was able to verify act then.

Like the communicator, the Cadiz usually convinces everyone to go on their networks. With the exception of a single person who does not go through the hoop: Santiago Segura.









Paz Padilla He took advantage of the anecdote to make an allegation in favor of social networks. «Do you know the work that has cost me that people understand that they serve on a professional level? I am in favor. People demonize them, but this is a job. I have it very clear. Thanks to my full theaters, I sell books … it’s my showcase. Right now I don’t need anyone to promote me, ”he said.

In addition, the guest dismantled the idea that content creators work little. «That is not true. My daughter is and throws hours and hours editing, recording, thinking and preparing the video ».

The Padilla Peace Mission with ‘The Humor of My Life’

After the subsection, motorcycles redirected the conversation to the authentic reason for the visit of Paz Padilla, the promotion of their show for several Spanish cities. «It has already seen more than 130,000 people in more than 200 representations. It is such a beautiful work … and when people thank you for helping, it is the greatest reward. It is a love story, but above all it is a story of accompaniment and acceptance of duel. I use humor to talk about serious things, ”he reflected.

However, the guest acknowledged that after the death of her brother, she has cost him enough to interpret her again, “because when I did it, it had been a year and a half since the death of Antonio, my husband.” By force, he continued to be sincere, “with the work I have learned from the trade, not a heart shooting, because if I would not burst me.”

And that is why, the stage is taken “knowing that the work is not mine, but for those who feel in front, he is afraid of death, or does not know how to help the one who is having a bad time. I am an instrument. When you go through a difficult situation, you understand that you must make sense of what has happened to you. And my sense is the mission of giving visibility to duel and death. There are many people who have a bad time and do not feel understood ».