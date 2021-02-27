The Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes He turned 78 with several musical projects and a new tour on the doorstep, as revealed in this interview with the newspaper ABC.

Does the social situation so affected by the pandemic generate special feelings for you?

They are mixed sensations: on the one hand, there is the need for artists to work, to be able to have a minimum of cultural leisure and, on the other hand, the forced control of the pandemic. Concerts are safe, and I am not saying this because I am a musician, it is not a phrase of our union, but a reality: culture is safe and necessary and I believe that you should work because you live in this situation as well as other activities basic.

This year a new stage begins with Universal. What are your objectives with this alliance? I think that in 2021 he wants to release two works, one in English that brings together American jazz classics and the other solo on guitar. Is that so?

Yes, at the moment I have started a new stage with Universal Spain to promote my catalog of songs, from the earliest to the latest. And among these novelties is planned the global presentation of a jazz standards album that I recorded a couple of years ago.

Have you come to fear for the end of live music?

I think that currently there are many ways to listen to music, and that is a great achievement and a luxury, although the best is not always heard, but I think that has not affected the fact of seeing and feeling music live, which is fundamental, both for those of us who make music and for the public that consumes it. The communion that exists between the artist and his audience in live concerts is necessary. As soon as the pandemic is controlled, there may even be more concerts than before.

Bob Dylan and Shakira have sold the rights to their entire repertoire to a multinational and an investment fund, respectively, would you consider doing the same?

I am poor, and for nothing in the world would I sell my work.

Morrison, Bunbury, Miguel Bosé and other artists are expressing their distrust for the management of the pandemic, criticizing the “loss of freedom” to which governments “subject” us. What do you think of those postures?

In general, all governments have done bad or insufficient management, but from there to the fact that this reality does not exist or does not have to be faced, it is outrageous to think about it. Regarding the lack of freedom that they express, it can be said that it has existed, but I think that only in moments of confinement, in those circumstances, there has been a lack of freedom, to go further, I think they are positions that do not help.

After the death of Armando Manzanero, what did you think that a campaign of discredit arose on social networks for his alleged machismo?

I think that Manzanero was a glory of universal music and I would be incapable of judging personal matters, much more after his death.

He has always been very critical of reggaeton, but are we not making the same mistake as Frank Sinatra when he said that rock ‘n’ roll was “vulgar, offensive and low quality” music?

Rock ‘n’ roll in the first place was a genre that descended from blues and is easily noticed, and therefore it is music and it is valid and over time it became much more serious and committed to background music work. Reggaeton has no antecedents because it is not music It has no antecedents because it is not rhythm, it has no antecedents because it is much less text, everything seems to me to be very decadent and that is why I criticize it.

