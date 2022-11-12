Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés is hospitalized in Madrid and has suspended the next concerts he had planned, including a performance on Sunday in Pamplona, ​​as reported by his artistic office this Saturday. Milanés, whose situation is “stable”, is being treated in hospital for “the effects of a series of recurrent infections that have been affecting his health in the last three months,” according to a statement.

“This clinical situation”, adds the note, “is secondary to an oncohematological disease that he has suffered for several years and which required him to settle in Madrid” at the end of 2017 to receive treatment. For this reason, “for the time being it has been necessary to cancel the concerts planned for the coming weeks and suspend all his artistic activity while this circumstance lasts,” he indicates.

The author of topics like To live either Yolanda was scheduled to perform on Sunday in Pamplona and, according to its official website, on the 30th in Mexico City and on December 5 in Santo Domingo.

Pablo Milanés already had to cancel the concert he had planned in the Dominican capital in September, which was postponed to December.

Born on February 24, 1943 in Bayamo (Cuba), Milanés’ family moved to Havana in the 1950s, at a time of great ebullience and brilliance of Cuban music, so that he could study music at the conservatory. Throughout his career, Milanés has recorded dozens of albums, and set poets such as Cesar Vallejo, Nicolás Guillen and José Martí to music.

In 1985, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, Luis Eduardo Aute, Silvio Rodríguez and other artists paid tribute to him on the album Dear pablointerpreting with him his most emblematic songs.

