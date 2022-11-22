Pablo Milanés, one of the great Cuban voices of all time, the creator of unforgettable love songs like Yolanda, Love me as I am either The brief space in which it is not, which are already hymns; the musician admired and loved by his compatriots and also by important artists from all over who made his lyrics their own and called him, simply and affectionately, Pablo, or Pablito; the one who, when he was very young, put music to the verses of Nicolás Guillén and José Martí (no less); the one who was a prominent pillar and founder of the Cuban Nueva Trova movement, which dazzled the world in the seventies, and in which he did not like to be pigeonholed, because his sensitivity and his work went much further; the brilliant grower of filin (of feeling, sentiment), bolero and traditional Cuban music; the one who first rescued old troubadours from oblivion, such as Compay Segundo, and served as a bridge in his country between generations and styles, recognized for his talent as one of the great singer-songwriters in the Spanish language, has died in Madrid at the age of 79, after of worsening their state of health due to an oncological disease.

For a few years, he received medical treatment in Spain, where he lived with his family. Milanés leaves a remarkable legacy of formidable songs and close to 60 albums that place him among the indispensable and most universal names in Ibero-American music.

The beauty of her privileged voice and her gift for interpretation, which allowed her to reach registers where most did not reach, together with her poetic way of speaking, apparently simple, but charged with a deep sensitivity that touched the soul regardless of the reason that inspired him, marked generations of Cubans and Latin Americans. His music also had strong roots in Spain, where he was well known, and even in the most remote town where he performed, young, middle-aged and older people knew his lyrics. Joan Manuel Serrat, Joaquín Sabina, Luis Eduardo Aute, Ana Belén or Víctor Manuel are some of the Spanish artists who recorded his songs and collaborated with him; On his continent, figures like Chico Buarque, Gal Costa, Armando Manzanero, Mercedes Sosa, Fito Páez, or salseros like Andy Montañez or Gilberto Santa Rosa, among many others, were among his devotees and did the same.

Beginning and end of a green morning, Years, You see, I don’t ask you, I saw her today either To live They are part of Pablo’s work that transcended ages and borders and became the identity of the best Spanish-American music. Political songs like I will step on the streets again, Life is worthlesseither I’ll stay, from which he never distanced himself, although he did do so from the dogmas and drift of the Cuban Revolution, which he had not considered revolutionary for a long time. “I am a standard bearer of the revolution, not of the government. If the revolution gets stuck, it becomes orthodox, reactionary, contrary to the ideas that originated it, and one has to fight,” he said in the 1990s. Then came the most painful songs from his repertoire, among them, Days of glory (“I live with ghosts / That feed dreams and false promises / That do not give me back / The glory days that I once had”); Exodus (“Where are the friends I had yesterday? What happened to them? What happened? Where did they go? How sad I am”) or Freedom (“Why keep breathing / If you are not there, freedom”).

Talking only about his political compositions, or the most poetic ones, or the most critical in their disenchantment, is not enough to understand the true meaning and dimension of Pablo, in whom it was impossible to separate the gifted artist from the sensitive, deeply cultured person. and close, who immediately connected with people and was capable of showing herself vulnerable in the face of love or raising her voice against racism, homophobia, machismo (“I prefer to share it rather than lose my life”, says one of her songs ), or to face any injustice.

That very special heart, which has now stopped beating, is the essence that explains his life path and his work, and it is the reason why his music always reached you and disarmed, whether he sang his own songs or interpreted the sounds of the old troubadours, or the classics of filinthe movement influenced by jazz that renewed the Cuban song in the fifties and sixties and that had a great weight in its formation.

Paul not only drank from filinunder his fascination he composed my 22 years, germinal song that had a notable influence on the emergence of the trend in the Cuban song known as Nueva Trova. Later, being already a consecrated artist, he dedicated six volumes to the filin, which are true jewels of his discography. In them he interpreted José Antonio Méndez, Marta Valdés and César Portillo de la Luz like nobody else, among other great composers, and the same happened with traditional trova, read singing Sindo Garay, or sharing downloads with Compay, Miguelito Cuní, Luis Peña (El Albino), or Cotán, to whom he gave three anthological records that he titled Years. And it is that, beyond his enormous work as a composer, Pablo always wanted to be, and was, a great bridge between genres and generations of the best Cuban popular music, because, for him, that sensitivity was the foundation of everything.

In the life of Milanés there are many milestones. Undoubtedly, one of the great ones was his time in the Sound Experimentation Group of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry, under the direction of maestro Leo Brouwer, to which Silvio Rodríguez, Noel Nicola, Eduardo Ramos, Sergio Vitier, Emiliano also belonged. Salvador or Sara González, among others. The innovative work of this creative workshop, between 1969 and 1974, changed the ways of understanding and making Cuban music, and that materialized in the Nueva Trova movement, which introduced political and social content into popular songs but treated with deep lyricism. .

In times of the dictatorships in Chile and Argentina, Nueva Trova became the soul of the left and the revolutionary movement in Latin America, but Pablo always combined that civic commitment with the most beautiful songs of love and heartbreak, which are today, perhaps the most remembered. Pablo, who contributed so much to that movement, did not tremble in his voice to denounce and harshly criticize the Government of his country when he considered that what was happening was inadmissible. In an interview with EL PAÍS, recalling his time in the 1960s in the forced labor camps of the Military Production Aid Unit (UMAP), where religious, homosexual and all those who did not fit in with the “inmates” were “interned” revolutionary parameters,” he lamented that no one in Cuba had ever apologized to them for that terrible episode that, he said, “was not an isolated event,” but part of a “Stalinist process that harmed intellectuals, artists, and musicians.” “According to history, in 1970 what was called the gray five-year period began, and I say that it really began in 1965 and there were several five-year periods,” he commented then.

In addition to being a musician, Pablo Milanés was above all one hundred percent Cuban and a citizen, and his committed positions connected him even more with that public that adored him and that for him was his reason for being. When in the days before his illness worsened, Orthodox from here and there criticized him as a “counterrevolutionary”, the Cubans came out in a rush to defend him: Pablo is Cuba, they said en masse.

Milanés moved his residence to Spain several years ago to receive medical treatment, although he never forgot his people and returned whenever he could to sing and see his friends. He had a transplanted kidney, donated to him by his wife, Nancy Pérez Rey, Galician and mother of his last two children, Pablito and a girl, named Rosa in homage to Rosa Parks, an African-American activist and great fighter for civil rights in the US.

Last summer, already very ill, he wanted to travel to Cuba with his family to offer his audience a memorable concert that was a declaration of love and a farewell. Pablo, already in a wheelchair, gave his all in that last presentation in Havana and his voice sounded with more heart than ever: “Love me as I am, take me without fear / touch me with love, I’m going to lose my cool / Kiss me without grudge, treat me sweetly / look at me please / I want to reach your soul”, was his last song, and the stands collapsed in that goodbye. Afterwards there was a party at his house and together with great names of Cuban culture, his usual friends were there with him drinking rum and whiskey, to whom he was always faithful and who, like all Cubans, except the miserable, mourn him today , aware that Pablo will forever be one of the greatest singers in his country, which is saying a lot.

