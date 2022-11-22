The world of mourning music. In the hours of the night of this Tuesday, one of the most recognized voices of Cuban music, Pablo Milanés, died as a result of a complication of her state of health in a hospital in Madrid, Spain.

This city was the artist’s home for the last five years of his life, where he lived due to his delicate state of health, complicated by the diagnosis of a cancer known as myelodysplastic syndrome, which decreased his immune response and made him vulnerable. to other types of conditions.

According to what had been reported, for weeks the musician had presented a deterioration in his physical condition, in particular, an inflammation in the gallbladder and a kidney infection, which is why it was decided to admit him to a hospital in the capital. Spanish.

The delicate situation forced Pablo Milanés to indefinitely postpone his Días de Luz tour, whose itinerary included the last concert the artist gave: a presentation in Havana, in his native Cuba, on June 21, 2022.

A life dedicated to music

Born in the city of Bayamo, in the southwest of Cuba, on February 24, 1943, Pablo Milanés was involved in the musical field since before he came of age, beginning his upward path in this field in the mid-1960s. .

It was around this time that, together with Silvio Rodríguez and Noel Nicola, he founded the bases of what would later be known in the world as the so-called Nueva Trova Cubana.

Milanés, recognized for his facet as a singer-songwriter and composer, was one of the icons that helped spread this genre and, on his own, became one of the most famous musical authors on the Caribbean scene. Peace in his grave.