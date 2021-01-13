The elimination of River, whether due to the delivery of the team, the level shown inside the court or the controversy with the refereeing decisions, moved both their own and others. Marcelo Gallardo’s team received applause from rivals and friends for the intensity of what was experienced on Tuesday night. However, it is sometimes difficult to reach those on the other side of the street, regardless of the effort made.

And so it was with the former Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo de Almagro goalkeeper, Pablo Migliore. A well-known fan of Xeneize, El Loco usually hits the Millionaire team whenever he can.

In addition, he has come across River Plate fans who reproach him for his always controversial posts towards the institution. This time he decided to make fun of his rival for his whole life with a phrase about VAR.

“He who kills VAR dies”. Migliore’s phrase.

“He who kills VAR dies”wrote the man who reached 22 on his back. In that way and without naming those of Núñez (although with letters and a background of red and white colors) made fun of previous matches in which he considered that the video arbitration favored River.

An example of this would perhaps be that duel between the Muñeco Gallardo and Gremio in Porto Alegre, in which there was a penalty for the Argentine team in the last play of the match. However, without saying it, Migliore also seems to agree that this time they took the advantage of the Millionaire’s pocket.

During the day he had already made the news for getting on the train of the fight between Nacho Piatti and some San Lorenzo players such as the Romero brothers, in which the former Cyclone midfielder revealed intimacies of the squad on television.

“It’s okay to talk but things are in the face and in due course”Migliore advised him. A day in which, as always, he did not avoid the controversy.