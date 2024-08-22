If Mexican soccer has its Hugo Sánchez, the competitive Pokémon TCG scene in Mexico has Pablo Mezaone of the most prolific proplayers in the history of our country and the day he decides to retire from the competitive scene, he will deserve a worthy tribute.

Pablo Meza continues to participate in leagues and earn points to qualify, he was now called up by the organizers of Pokémon World Championships so that it was the caster of Pokémon TCGand even do it in English and in a commendable way.

Likewise, this Pokémon trainer is taking his knowledge beyond what we see today in broadcasts, he is also carrying it out in clinics, private lessons for children who want to enter the world of TCG. We know that he is not the only one, but he is one of the most important, if not the most outstanding in the history of this country at least.

Pablo Meza: “The decision-making that takes place at each shift”

Playing Pokémon TCG seems like a simple task once you learn to follow the most basic rules of the game. The point here is that the next step is to learn how to follow decision making and what you should do on each turn.

“It’s resource management, decision making, why am I playing this card. It’s not just playing. It’s having a justification for why I’m playing this card and how it’s going to help me win. I do feel that there is a big difference between players who sit down to play versus those who sit down to win.“, Pablo Meza told TierraGamer.

On the other hand, Pablo Meza told us that in this kind of competition there are always surprises, especially from Japan and the rest of Asia, especially because they play with a different competition format, as well as different sets. Unfortunately, on this occasion we did not have a chance for a Mexican to steal the spotlight in a top 8 like in 2023, but at least there was the big surprise in which Fer Cifuentes beat all of Latam and gave us another TCG Master for our region.

