If at the exit of any function The gestures They will ask different viewers what this show is about, They probably wouldn’t find the same answer. Nothing happens, but a lot happens. It happens now, before and after. In Rome and far from Rome. Inside and outside the world. In that floating space that the playwright and director Pablo Messiez composes in each of his works to free himself (and us) from the tyranny of logic. Be careful, when we say “floating space” we do not mean “dreamlike”, but exactly that: “floating”. This was the strange shoe store where he spent All the time of the World (2016). Or that place where strange people gathered to listen to music in The songs (2019). And that house The will to believe where the dead rise (2022). After this last and acclaimed piece, expectations were very high, but Messiez has not given up: in The gestures He once again explodes the limits of reality and the rules of his story to shake reason and the senses. But don’t be prejudiced: even if there isn’t a linear plot, you won’t get bored. How stimulating theater is when it takes you to other dimensions!

But let’s try to describe at least something of what happens. There is a man “with eyes of ancient terror” (Nacho Sánchez) who travels to Italy and who could be Messiez himself when he began to write this work during a stay in Rome, although it also seems that he is writing it as it happens. He tells us several reflections and then sneaks into the bar-theater where Topazia (Fernanda Orazi) and Sergio (Emilio Tomé) rehearse songs by Mina and a play in tribute to Pasolini. She prepares her entrance onto the scene with diva-like gestures. Then a pianist appears (Manuel Egozkue) and then Topazia’s mother, who was a dancer and is like the echo that echoes everyone’s gestures (Elena Córdoba). Therein lies the key to the show: the amplified and repeated gesture as a detonator of “normality.” It works like those choruses that you can’t get out of your head.

More information

The bar-theater is a genuine “floating space”: a lot of chairs and a background screen that shows Rome and sometimes other things. It is a space beyond reality where places, times, words, people, gestures overlap. Truly, what else is theater? That’s also what the work is about: about art and the creation process. About what words fail to say in the theater. That’s why the characters seem equally unreal. They belong there and it is difficult to imagine them anywhere else. Except the pianist: he always arrives too early, interrupts rehearsals, only he worries about the pay. The link between reality and fiction.

Naturally, all this would seem crazy without the complicity of some very good actors. Able to laugh while crying inside. And vice versa. Or doing a choreography of gestures while reciting Pasolini. Sing like Mina and dance with your hands. So many ideas and sensations come to mind watching this work! The new wave and surrealism. The Stendhalian drunkenness that you get when you walk around Rome. Those gestures that you think are yours and that are actually your mother’s. Theater as a gesture. Applause also as a gesture. And also, you laugh.

The gestures Text and direction: Pablo Messiez. Cast: Elena Córdoba, Manuel Egozkue, Fernanda Orazi, Nacho Sánchez and Emilio Tomé. Valle-Inclán Theater in Madrid, until January 14. National tour starting in February.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_