Pablo Matera went from being the captain and leader of Los Pumas’ historic triumph over the All Blacks to rugby judged by racist and xenophobic tweets posted as a teenager, a decade ago. Three months after those days, he was “sorry and ashamed” and asked for forgiveness again.

In an interview with AFP, the Stade Français third line said he dreams of wearing the Argentina shirt again, where the captaincy was removed but he was not suspended. Prior to this episode, Matera was a captain in the Japan World Cup 2019 and in the 2020 Three Nations Tournament, where Los Pumas beat New Zealand (25-15) for the first time in history.

“It is important to apologize when one makes a mistake. Those tweets surprised me as much as everyone who read them. I have no memory of the moment I wrote them. It was really a long time ago, but I don’t want to use that as an excuse. They were in my social networks and I take charge, “he remarked.

He also recalled that “it was a very hard time.” “I imagine that for the people who read it it was also hard. My regret. My family and I were as surprised as anyone who has read those tweets from many years ago,” he added.

Asked what the current Pablo Matera has changed with respect to the teenager who wrote those tweets, the rugby player replied: “When that appeared and went viral, I started to think about everything that had happened in that time. Since I was that age, when I wrote those tweets, until the moment I am today. The changes and growth are many. A lot of things happened along the way, in my personal or professional life. And a lot of changes. Too many things happened in nine years”.

Pablo Matera before the match against Australia for the Three Nations Tournament. Photo: AP.

“I am very sorry and ashamed for those tweetsObviously, -he reinforced- and for what I did at that time, but now I am very proud of the moment I am in, of the family that I formed, of the team I have, of the career that I am doing. All the good and bad things have made me grow and be the person I am today. There are things along the way that I didn’t like, but it’s part of the way and that makes me the person I am today. “

The third row, 1.92 meters high and 111 kilos, has a strong character that he began to build as a child, when he trained with larger categories and had to be more aggressive so that they did not pass him over. A combo that led him to become the leader of Los Pumas on and off the court.

-After those tweets, the Argentine Rugby Union decided to do training and education courses, along with community tasks, but did not impose a sports suspension, although it withdrew the captaincy of Los Pumas for the time being. Do you know if he will be called up in the next appointments in July and if he will do so as captain?

-I don’t know anything about the next matches. I am a player, so the calls, the captaincy or not are things that do not depend on me, or better, I am not the one who makes those decisions. I have no certainties about that. The UAR discipline committee proposed several things and there are still some to be done, which are already scheduled.

Pablo Matera at the Tres Nations 2020, where he was captain of Los Pumas. Photo: UAR Press.

-Do you want to go back with the Argentine National Team?

-There is nothing more beautiful. All you do is to play for your country. Hopefully everything goes well.

-The Stade Français has not quite taken off, being fourteenth and last in the Top 14 in 2020, in the first year of Matera, and now it is eighth when it has been 18 days. How do you see the team?

-The team’s goal is to be in the top six to qualify for the playoffs. Today we are eighth, there are some dates left and the team has in mind that this objective is still achievable, although complicated, since we have to win a large part of the remaining games.

-What are your personal goals both at the club and in the future of your career?

-At the Stade Français I have not yet achieved what I came to look for. I have one more season at the club and my goal is still to achieve something great, I hope to enter the history of this club, to win a championship.

-The coach of the Stade Français is the Argentine Gonzalo Quesada, who was also his coach at Jaguares, when he was a finalist in Super Rugby in 2019. How is it?

-It was a good surprise when I found out that I was coming to Paris because we have a good relationship and we live very strong moments with Jaguares. Having him in Paris makes me feel very lucky, because it is not normal for the coach to be from your country. You can have an easier dialogue, by knowing you much more. He is a great coach, who is very detailed, who wants the player to have certainty, a game plan.

With information from AFP