Pablo Martínez could be Levante’s first outing in this winter market. The Madrid midfielder, who had a great season on loan last year at Mirandés, He has several Second Division offers on the table. Huesca, in the lead.

Martínez has been losing prominence in the squad granota with the passing of the days. Paco López, His great supporter, who already made him debut in the First Division in 2019-20, used it in the eight days in which he was on the bench, with four starts.

With Javier Pereira the trend began to go down, participating in four of his seven games, with three starts. While with Alessio Lisci He has only played 31 minutes in the defeat against Villarreal.

Without the stage of the Copa del Rey, eliminated by Alcoyano, the opportunities in the team, with up to nine midfielders, are reduced for the Madrilenian, which has already scanned the market in search of an exit in Segunda, where it has a great market after its great year at Mirandés.

Precisely the Huesca, which in recent years have shown a great relationship with Levante in the market, He is the one who takes the lead by taking over their services. Alex Blesa, for his part, is another of the players in the same situation and he is looking for a destination to be able to continue developing with the minutes that are denied him in the first team.