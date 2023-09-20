The man who stabbed Monza player Pablo was sentenced to 19 years and 4 months in prison Mari. It all happened last October 2022, when hell broke loose in Assago on an ordinary day: a gentleman, brandishing a knife, injured six victims, two of whom were seriously injured and one died. Among these was the footballer, who had been hit in the shoulder. The sentencing took place on Monday 18 September. The judge established compensation of 30 thousand euros for the victim’s father and 15 thousand euros for the footballer and the others injured. The attacker appears to have been capable of understanding at the time of the events, as long as he suffered from mental disorders.