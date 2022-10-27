The Monza player who will undergo surgery for the suture of the muscle injury caused by the stab, spoke to Niguarda with Galliani and Palladino: “I was with the trolley with my child inside and I felt excruciating pain in my back. Then that ‘ man stabbed another in the throat “

“Today I had suerte, because I saw a person die in front of me”. Pablo Marí is fine and – after the stab wound in a shopping center in Assago – he spoke to Galliani and Palladino from his hospital room. Admitted to the Niguarda in Milan in the late afternoon, the Monza defender remained conscious on the way to the emergency room, accompanied by his wife aboard an ambulance.

“I’LL COME BACK SOON” – “Pablo is an amazing guy – explained Galliani, who together with the coach Palladino immediately joined the defender -. He had the strength to joke, telling me that he will be on the field on Monday. I brought him greetings from President Berlusconi and everyone. the comrades, who would have liked to come here even though, obviously, it was not possible “. See also Galatasaray, officer: Terim has resigned

THE FACT – According to when reported by the CEO of Brianza, the footballer was walking with his wife and son, who was sitting in the cart pushed by the Spaniard. Suddenly Pablo Marí felt a pain in his back, similar to a very strong cramp, then he saw the attacker stab a girl in the throat. According to the latest updates, the conditions of the former Arsenal are stable and the injuries are not deep. “He was probably saved from his height,” Galliani commented, considering that the knife ended up a few inches away from a lung. The 29-year-old will spend the night in the hospital and tomorrow will undergo surgery to suture the muscle injury caused by the stab. The recovery times required for returning to the field will be known in the next few days, when the surgeon will make a complete prognosis. “From a psychological point of view it seems to me there are no problems – continued Galliani – even if I am not a doctor”. Pablo also suffered a mouth wound – probably from a fight, which the Spaniard does not remember -, which was treated by applying two stitches. See also A-1 women: Casalmaggiore company, beat the leaders Monza

THE OTHER INJURIES – The attacker, identified and arrested by the police, also hit four other people, including an employee of the shopping center who lost his life: “This is shocking news – continued Galliani -. I send a message of closeness and affection. to his family, what happened today seems paradoxical for a city like Milan. It is not possible for someone to get up in the morning to go to work and then lose their life to the fault of a criminal “.

