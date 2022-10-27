Pablo Mari, ex-Arsenal footballer, stabbed in mass attack in Italy

An Italian stabbed five people this Thursday, three of them seriously, including the Spanish footballer from Monza Pablo Mari Villarin an event that took place in a supermarket in the town of Asago, on the outskirts of Milan and whose author was detained by the police, the media reported.

The Valencian soccer player, explained the ANSA agency, was transferred to the Niguarda hospital in Milanwhere the club’s CEO, Adriano Galliani and coach Raffaelle Palladino are arriving, and he is conscious and his condition is not serious.

The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. local time when a 45-year-old man grabbed a knife from the shelves of a Carrefour supermarket located inside a shopping center and began stabbing those present, injuring five of them, according to police reports. first information.

Among the injured there are four men, aged 28, 30, 40 and 80 years, and three were seriously injured and the most serious had to be evacuated by helicopter.

According to these media, one of the injured is the Spanish defender on loan this season to Monza owned by Silvio Berlusconi, but its status is unknown. He was also a player Manchester City and Arsenal, among others.

At the moment, it is not clear if it was a fight or a person with mental problems.

The Carrefour chain, to which the hypermarket belongs, expressed in a note “its maximum closeness to the employees and customers involved in the attack and their families” and confirmed that the police were immediately called and that the attacker was arrested. The company also immediately activated “a psychological support service for all employees directly or indirectly involved in the incident.”

EFE

