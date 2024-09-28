The day that the world, in disbelief, was trying to digest the second assassination attempt in a month against Donald Trump, in Brazil no one was paying attention to the Secret Service or the Republican candidate and former president of the United States. The most talked about topic was undoubtedly the chairthe moment in which a candidate for mayor of São Paulo attacked a rival with fury and a chair in the middle of a televised debate. Pablo Marçal, 37 years old, a disciple of chaos as a strategy that gives such good results to Trump, had just called an opponent, José Luiz Datena, a rapist live, who responded by throwing the seat. Commentators, the Twittersphere and the meme industry salivated for days.

The false accusation that angered Datena, Brazil’s most famous news show host, was the umpteenth provocation by Marçal, a former coach self-help, influential, evangelical, wealthy and newcomer to politics who has revolutionized the race to govern São Paulo, the largest city in the southern hemisphere. Its 12 million residents and the third largest budget in Brazil make it a springboard to the Presidency. Although the probability of Marçal sneaking into a second round has cooled, he remains third with 21% in the polls, according to published by the Datafolha Institute this Thursday. The entire campaign has revolved around this outsider that emulates the forms and anti-system discourse that catapulted Trump, Bolsonaro, Bukele or Milei to power. “The São Paulo elite is responsible for the continuation of this tasteless joke called Pablo Marçal (…) he fell in love with a troublemaker who came out of nowhere,” columnist Vera Magalhaes wrote this week in Or Globethe most read newspaper.

Brazil holds the first round of the municipal elections on October 6, and there will be a second on the 27th where no one has reached half plus one. These elections will also serve to measure the relationship of forces between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro two years after the former left-wing worker defeated the far-right retired military man in a very close election.

“Me, a cell phone, God and the people” is one of Marçal’s mottos. Beyond the anti-system, anti-communist discourse and its dominance in social networks, it personifies a binomial that is experiencing accelerated expansion in Brazil: entrepreneurship and the theology of prosperity preached by neo-Pentecostal evangelical churches.

Marçal built his successful professional career as that guy who, from a stage or via YouTube courses, tells you that you can, that with effort you can overcome any adversity, succeed, prosper and even get rich. For many, a textbook charlatan; but for many others, the man who transformed their lives, made them understand their potential and set them on the path to personal and financial success. It embodies the central idea of ​​the self-help industry, in which Marçal made a declared fortune of 35 million dollars (31 million euros). With these credentials, he is a model for millions of Brazilians drowning in daily hardships. In any case, it reaps failures such as the attempt to make a quadriplegic walk or resurrect two dead people.

When Marçal managed to sneak into the top trio of the polls alongside the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (27%), and President Lula’s candidate, Guilherme Boulos (25%), Brazilian democrats felt a chill. It recalled the unexpected triumph of Bolsonaro, a candidate despised as crude and inept whose victory, in the 2018 presidential elections, no one wanted to see coming.

His emergence into the campaign disconcerted Bolsonarism and divided the movement that has capitalized on the far-right protest vote. Bolsonaro flirted with supporting Marçal, in line with his most radical followers. But, as he is disqualified until 2030, he opted for caution and agreed to support, with zero enthusiasm, the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes, 56, a gray politician who poses no threat.

The electorate that embraces the protest vote in São Paulo cannot be denied a certain tendency towards political suicide (or, depending on how you look at it, ingenuity). Marçal is not so extravagant when compared to the rhinoceros Cacareco who in the 1959 municipal elections received one hundred thousand votes to move from the zoo to the City Council as a councilor. But, attention, the clown Titiririca is in his fourth term as a federal deputy after triumphing with the slogan “Vote Tiririca, worse than you, no good” (Vote Tiririca, this can’t get worse).

Marçal himself has confessed that he designed a detailed plan. First step, be a buffoon, throw heavy-gauge false accusations. He reproached the preferred candidate of moderate progress, Tabata Amaral, 30 years old, a congresswoman who managed to make the leap from the periphery to Harvard, for the suicide of her own father, a drug addict; Lula’s favorite, Guilherme Boulos, a 42-year-old deputy and activist, said that he is a cocaine addict who has never worked in his life, and he accused the presenter Datena of being a rapist following a sexual harassment complaint already filed.

Accusations to go viral and divert attention, like Trump does, who aspires to govern the leading power on the planet with lies like the one he spouted about the Haitian workers of Springfield. The Brazilian has plenty of opportunities to insult opponents in person because the campaign for São Paulo is a succession of debates between the candidates plagued by coups d’état, political contortionism and a lack of concrete and feasible proposals. In the intermissions, Marçal takes part in rallies or participates in collective prayers via Zoom.

The former Brazilian self-help guru leads in rejection by the electorate with 47%. Among women, it rises to 53%. Marçal studied telemarketing and, with his self-help courses, he became a millionaire. Not bad for someone who started as a sound technician in an evangelical temple in Goiania, in the rural heart of Brazil, and who was sentenced to four years in prison at the age of 18. The candidate was the computer scientist of a gang of scammers who stole bank accounts online. The case prescribed.

Married and father of four children, he certainly knows how to sell a product. To complement his sexist speech—so much to the taste of millions of men who feel threatened by women’s progress towards equality—and the fact that he is a white man in a country with a mixed-race majority, his running mate is a woman. black, military police, named Antonia de Jesus Barbosa Fernándes. The businessman and his wife, and majority partner, have just appointed a woman as CEO of the business empire they share. Winks to try to reduce the rejection it causes among the female electorate.

The candidate has 25 million followers on social networks. Knowing that they are capital in any contemporary campaign, he flouted the electoral regulations that prohibit paying technology companies for campaigns to be promoted. He organized a contest in which he rewarded followers who made the best clip of his speeches with a little money. Result? By the time the trap was discovered it had achieved 650 million views on the internet. And, when the judge closed his digital profiles, he activated the reserve ones to continue with the party.

And what does the self-help guru propose for the city that is the economic engine of Brazil, a gastronomic mecca with 80,000 homeless residents? Among the little he has detailed, his liking for El Salvador’s model against crime stands out, which he learned about during a recent visit to the president, Nayib Bukele. “He didn’t go out to kill, he only detains criminals,” the Brazilian said in an interview. In education, he promises corporate-sponsored schools to teach sports — “because sports build character” — and entrepreneurship. Against infernal traffic jams, cable cars, park and ride and remote work.

On Sunday, October 6, the nine million voters of the largest city in the southern hemisphere will pronounce their verdict on Marçal and the political future of Brazil.