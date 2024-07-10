Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 17:54

Pablo Marçal, PRTB’s pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, said this Wednesday, the 10th, that União Brasil, the party chaired by councilman Milton Leite in the capital of São Paulo, is “charging a high price” to support him in the election. “What they are asking of me is expensive for me. It’s my soul and I don’t want to give it away,” said the influencer during a debate promoted by the website UOL and the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper.

He indicated that he wants to grow in the polls of voting intentions to strengthen his position in the negotiations. Marçal also said that his candidate for president of the Republic in 2026 is former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but that he may support Ronaldo Caiado (União-GO) if he receives the support of União and the former head of the Executive is unable to reverse his ineligibility.

“União will probably go with us. They just haven’t sealed it yet because their request is too expensive,” declared Marçal.

A Column of the State Last week, Milton Leite said that the relationship with the current mayor “is a mess” due to the lack of space in the City Hall and that the party is “halfway to disembarking”. Over the weekend, the councilman told Estadão that he had not spoken to Marçal and did not know his proposals. União Brasil was contacted, but has not yet responded whether it wants to comment on the influencer’s statements.

According to the latest Datafolha poll, published on July 5, Marçal has 10% of voting intentions. Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with 24%, and Guilherme Boulos, with 23%, lead the race. TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) has 11% and Tabata Amaral (PSB), 7%. The poll’s margin of error is three percentage points, either way.

Even without the support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who allied himself with Nunes, Marçal attended the two days of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC Brazil), in Balneário Camboriú (SC), over the weekend – he was not invited by the conference organizers and said he paid for the ticket like the other spectators.

The influencer stated that he remains friends with the former president and that he was at the event because he was conservative. He usually says that he is neither left nor right, but rather “pro-government,” a term he coined himself that means that a person should take care of themselves first before others.