The Pros (Republican Party of the Social Order) launched the pre-candidacy of speaker Pablo Marçal for the Presidency of the Republic. The acronym made the name of the youtuber on Wednesday (May 18, 2022), at a ceremony in Brasília.

At the event, Marçal criticized the polarization between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL):

“People [Lula e Bolsonaro] that Brazil has in polarization are willing to learn new things and exchange for old things? Does it exist? Does not exist. Both people are tired and haven’t changed their minds for decades. That’s why Brazil doesn’t change.”declared in video.

Pablo Marçal spoke about the short space he has in the media and described himself as “a joke”. He also said that it will be a “bad dream” for opponents.

“I’m still a joke. There are 28 days left for the joke to end. So everyone will make fun of you, make fun of you. It’s normal. But when the joke ends, the nightmare of people who never imagined this would happen begins.”declared.

Pablo Marçal is married, father of 4 children and has more than 2 million followers on his Instagram profile. The candidate says he will “unlock the nation”.

In January, he took 32 people to camp on Pico do Martins, in the interior of São Paulo, without the help of a guide. During the trail, the group was hit by a storm and had to be rescued by the Fire Department.

Pablo Marçal did not score in the poll PowerDate held from May 8 to 10, 2022. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the 1st round with 42%. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is in 2nd place with 35%.

The survey was carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08423/2022.