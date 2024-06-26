Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 21:20

Pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, businessman Pablo Marçal (PRTB) launched on the night of this Tuesday, 25th, a self-help course with fitness influencer Renato Cariani, defendant in a criminal action for drug trafficking, association for the trafficking and money laundering.

The duo of influencers launched the “Super Humano” event in an auditorium in Alphaville, an upscale area of ​​Barueri, in Greater São Paulo. The training will take place between June 25th and July 1st. The course seeks to teach how to “achieve fullness in body, soul and spirit to prosper in all areas of life”. Ticket costs R$ 297.00.

The PRTB pre-candidate is following a weight loss program designed by Cariani. It’s been at least two months since Marçal has been sharing his training routine on social media.

Cariani is accused of participating in an alleged scheme to divert chemical products to manufacture drugs. At the beginning of this year, the São Paulo Court accepted the Public Ministry’s (MP) complaint against the fitness influencer. Four other people will also respond to the process. At the time, Cariani stated on social media that he is innocent.

According to the MP, companies in Diadema issued fraudulent invoices to simulate the sale of chemical products to large pharmaceutical companies. However, substances such as acetone, ethyl ether and ethyl acetate were diverted to traffickers, used in the refining and adulteration of cocaine and crack. Among the companies investigated is one owned by Cariani.

The MP identified 60 fraudulent transactions, totaling around 12 tons of chemical products intended for trafficking. According to the complaint, Cariani and other defendants concealed amounts arising from drug trafficking through cash deposits made by third parties, converting them into legal assets.

As shown by the Estadão, authorities estimate that the influencer’s company would have profited at least R$3.7 million from the sale of chemical products for the production of cocaine and crack. According to the investigation, drugs supplied a network of criminal factions, including the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC).