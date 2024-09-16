“The game continues, it was just a bump,” says the former coach; he filed a police report against the presenter after the chair was thrown

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) was discharged from the Sírio-Libanês Hospital on the morning of this Monday (16.Sep.2024). The former coach was hit by a chair by candidate José Luiz Datena (PSDB) during the debate in TV Cultura on Sunday (15.Sep).

In a video posted on his backup Instagram account (the Electoral Court suspended his social media accounts in August), the candidate said he was going to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) to undergo a forensic examination. He filed a police report against the presenter. “That [a cadeirada] It is attempted murder”said the former coach.

Watch (52s):

Despite having filed a police report, in the new video, Marçal said that “keep playing, it was just a bump”. The former coach also stated that he did not believe Datena was attacking him, “it looked like a theater”.

“I was an offering there. Just for the people to feel what it is like to be a person who is not afraid. What it is like to be someone who carries the people.”he stated.