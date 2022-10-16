





The Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of São Paulo decided, this Friday, 14, to validate the candidacy of Pablo Marçal (PROS) for federal deputy. With the redistribution of votes, deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), who had initially won reelection, will be out of the next legislature. The PT coordinates the legal and public security core of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) presidential campaign and informed, in a note, that he will appeal.

The PROS-affiliated coach and businessman had obtained enough votes to be elected, but his candidacy had been rejected since September 30 – a TRE-SP judge ruled that he did not meet the correct registration deadline to enter the race. The plenary of the Court, however, decided to review the decision.

Marçal entered as a candidate for federal deputy to replace Ednalva Jacinta de Almeida (PROS), known as Edijota. According to the rapporteur of the case, Judge Afonso Celso da Silva, the requirement for registration “was fully complied with” and “the manifestation of the candidate and the party expressed in the replacement request and in the candidacy registration is sufficient”.

The businessman initially tried to run for the Presidency of the Republic, but, after a judicial war over the command of PROS, his candidacy ended up being disallowed, and the party joined Lula’s coalition.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.







