PRTB candidate for mayor of the capital of São Paulo also met with the club’s president, Augusto Melo

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) went to the Corinthians soccer game this Saturday (21.Sep.2024) at Neo Química Arena, in the capital of São Paulo. He took his eldest son, Lorenzo, 10 years old, who supports the team.

The match was the debut of Dutch player Memphis for the team. The candidate also met with the club’s president, Augusto Melo.

“I took the 01 today to watch Memphis’ debut against Corinthians. You have to respect this crowd that screamed the whole game and made the M in large numbers”wrote the candidate on his Instagram profile. Marçal supports São Paulo Futebol Clube.

The candidate attended a Sao Paulo game in August after making a homophobic joke about the São Paulo club on a comedy show. During the “Fried“, by comedian Diogo Portugal, comedian Murilo Couto commented on the increase in Marçal’s asset declaration.

“This man is very rich. His declaration, when he ran for office, was R$16 million, now it is R$96 million. But I know he has more. He is not a millionaire, he has more. You are “bi”, aren’t you?”asked Murilo, in a reference to the diminutive of “bisexual”, while the audience laughed.

Marçal then replied: “There is a football team here at MorumBI”he said, emphasizing the last syllable of the word. The name of the stadium, which is home to São Paulo Futebol Clube, changed to MorumBIS after the sale of the naming rights in 2023.

In his reply, the comedian said, in a joking tone, that he would be “swearing” the São Paulo fans. “Be careful, they’ll eat your ass”he stated.

Watch (4min13s):