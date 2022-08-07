Pre-candidate for President by the Pros has 85% of assets in equity and shares
The presidential candidate Pablo Maçal (Pros) declared a heritage of BRL 16.9 million to TSE (Superior Electoral Court).
About 85% of the businessman’s assets, R$ 13.7 million, are concentrated in equity interests.
The other 24% are divided between real estate, investments, deposits and funds.
Here is the breakdown of the pre-candidate’s assets:
- Equity interests and shares: BRL 14,480,693.60;
- Properties: BRL 254,984.33;
- Applications, deposits and funds: BRL 750,194.08;
- Other goods: R$ 1,419,748.08;
- Total: BRL 16,942,541.15.
The vice-presidential candidate for Marçal’s ticket, Fátima Pérola Neggra (Pros), has not yet registered her assets with the TSE.
