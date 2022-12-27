Mexico. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle spent his first Christmas in prison and on Instagram an image of how he lived it is shared, his family also shares on the same social network what he did on the evening that the birth of baby Jesus is celebrated.

Pablo Lyle spent his first Christmas in a Florida jail, Well, last October he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a vehicular incident that occurred in 2019 and remains in prison.

Pablo Lyle, originally from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, spent Christmas Eve behind bars, while his sons Mauro and Aranza, ages 8 and 11, respectively, his wife Ana Araujo, and family celebrated the holiday in Mexico.

Jorge Lyle, brother of Pablo Lyle, shares a photograph on Instagram in which he appears with his nephews, sister-in-law and other relatives waiting for Christmas 2022.

Pablo’s wife, who lives in Mazatlán, he went on a trip with his family to the forest and she poses seated with a book on her legs inside a cabin.

“On the path of letting go, we begin to unlearn, we allow ourselves to love and learn to trust in order to evolve,” Araujo writes on Instagram, also enjoying reading the book Hurricane Season and living with his two children.

Pablo Lyle, 36, will return to court on February 3, 2023 to know the sentence for the crime that was accused, which could reach up to 15 years in prison.

Lyle’s family started a fundraiser two months ago through the Internet, since he opened up and said that they take money to cover the expenses of the soap opera actor like My adorable curse.

In various news portals it is shared that at the moment Pablo Lyle’s family has managed to raise around 97 thousand dollars, so they almost reached the goal of 100 thousand.