Since retiring from his profession, Pablo Lunati is characterized by being a person who usually transfers to the media the experiences he lived when he directed. Little by little, the former referee became a funny but controversial character at the same time. And he demonstrated it again in a hand-to-hand radio talk with Nicolás Cajg, Cayetano.

In this case, Lunati, a confessed River fan, gave more details about his commented fight with Juan Sebastián Verón, which took place at the Ciudad de La Plata stadium and left him with a bad relationship with the current president Pincha. “We have different ways of seeing life,” said the former referee at the time.

Now, in his dialogue with Cayetano, Lunati went for more and acknowledged that some pineapples were fluttered on the way to the Unique’s changing rooms. “People got in, there were many running. There was quite an important uproar, we threw pineapples but it did not happen of that“, detailed Pablo.

The episode occurred when the Witch He was still a student player. The discussion began on the field of play and everything got out of hand when leaving the field.

Pablo Lunati. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

“I was leaving. He waited for me to go up, because people got in. I heard how they came running behind. He was coming, Damien Albil, Matias Sanchez, Gabriel Mercado, who was behind but was there. The thing was between him and me“, began his story.

Beyond the fact that it did not happen to adults and everything ended there, Lunati, 52, still does not forget what happened and clarifies that she would have liked to really face it and that the end of that discussion is another.

“It would have been good to see if it was bankedWhen you get angry and you fuck with a guy and you want to catch yourself with a punch, you have to catch yourself. Then it doesn’t matter how you get out of the fight, it’s a result, “he said.

However, despite his short circuits with Verón, he explained that he would have no drama in fighting with someone who disrespects him, since he does not do it and he never would. Except if someone acts that way with him.

According to what Lunati commented, Verón did not insult him but said “something fulero” and everything got out of control when several Estudiantes players approached him to ask for explanations.