Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:52



| Updated 10:58 a.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The intensity, desire, passion, unleashed emotion, vocal heartbreak and thunderous epic are the basic and strong pillars on which practically all of Pablo López’s career is based.

Pablo Lopez

When

Saturday, at 9:30 p.m.

Where

Bullring. Murcia.

How much

€30 / €35 / €65.

And since he debuted a decade ago with ‘Once Stories…

This content is exclusive for subscribers