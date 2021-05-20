When the singer Pablo López is asked during an interview to tell how he manages to bare his feelings in front of the general public, the words pile up in his throat and he seems to be unable to release them. He looks askance at the grand piano that has been placed next to him and asks the journalist: “Can I sit down?” López caresses the keys and his tongue unties. “There are songs that you write from the most absolute viscerality. I want each phrase to have a feeling. It has to be that cloud that, when you are singing it, is making you bristle “, explains the musician about his way of composing on Much to do, the CaixaBank content program designed to promote financial education and increase the knowledge of the population in basic concepts of personal finance.

The musician assures that, when he writes his lyrics, he releases everything that is inside him. “It has become a problem not to lie,” he says. For López, losing the fear of expressing what he felt through his songs was decisive in achieving professional success. A road not without potholes. “I have fallen in various ways and I have gotten back up in various ways as well,” he says.

From his first musical group, which did not succeed until his passage through a talent show with which, he regrets, he could not achieve fame. “The whole genesis of any project, life itself, is even a difficult start,” acknowledges the 37-year-old artist. For this reason, the support of his family, especially his mother and brother, has been crucial, both in knowing how to manage achievements and in dealing with failures.

Losing your fear, as López did, is crucial to achieving your goals in life. This is also explained by Xavier Puig, professor of Economics and Business at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra Barcelona School of Management, during a complementary program to that of the singer from Malaga on Much to do. In it, Puig talks about how to put aside fears when we talk about money and the importance of financial culture.

