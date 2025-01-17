Pablo López has attended The Anthill to present his new song, The Function, which will be included in his new album, of which he has not yet wanted to reveal the name. During his interview with Pablo Motos, in addition to presenting his project, the singer wanted to remember his beginnings in music.

Currently, the artist fills venues and stadiums all over the world, but his beginnings in the industry were in the subway and the streets of London. “What was a day like in your day?” Motos asks him about it. “There are people who enjoy playing on the street, but I didn’t do it. I’m very embarrassing, I was afraid of disturbing people“, he assured.

“In the process, until my friends pushed me to do it, I had a terrible time,” he continued with his response, before detailing the time he earned the most money during this stage of his professional career: “I earned almost nothing, a little from time to time. The time I won the most was 12 euros. That day I felt like Mick Jagger“.

Although what he received was not enough for him, what really mattered to Pablo López was connecting with people, a thought that has lasted in him over time: “I don’t know if it will be cheap philosophy, but All these things always give you moments that you will never forget.. The smile that someone gave me when they passed by is not a smile of condescension or because I was handsome, but of connection.”

“Then, when you have 5,000, 20,000 or 300 people in front of you, the luck of acting and being able to see people’s faces It is a language that is above many things that we can imagine”, he concluded with his reflection.