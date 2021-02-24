The coach from Vitoria and the white club reached an agreement during the Cup to extend the coach’s contract until 2023

Pablo Laso will renew his contract with Real Madrid for two more seasons, following the agreement reached between the Vitoria coach and the white club during the Copa del Rey dispute won by Barcelona at the WiZink Center. It will be Laso’s sixth renewal as Real Madrid coach, for which he will serve at least 12 seasons on the bench of the most successful club in Europe. The Basque coach’s relationship expired next June, but it will last until 2023, after Real Madrid has won 20 titles with him and has played 28 finals in 38 tournaments, the last of them, on the 14th, when he was dethroned by Barça in the Cup.

The long-awaited renewal of Laso was practically closed before Real Madrid lost the final cup to the eternal rival and it will become official in the coming days, to confirm the continuity of the coach who arrived at the club in 2011 and changed the history of the white team , by proclaiming himself champion of Europe 20 years later (in 2015) and of the Cup after 18 of drought (in 2012).