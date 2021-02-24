Pablo Laso will continue as Real Madrid coach for the next two seasons, until 2023, as La Sexta announced this Wednesday and was able to confirm AS. Negotiations between both parties picked up speed at the beginning of the year and the agreement was practically closed during the Copa del Rey, which was held at the WiZink Center from February 11 to 14 and which Barça conquered by defeating Madrid in the final.

This will be the sixth renewal of the Vitorian, who will reach 12 seasons on a white bench of which he is history: is the coach with the most games (both in football and basketball) with 737, surpassing the 734 meetings of Lolo Sainz and the 490 of Pedro Ferrándiz.

“Arriving at a figure like this speaks very well of the work we do. I am very proud to coach this team but I have great professionals by my side. The whole club is pushing for this to happen and I am lucky to be at Real Madrid. The team is the one that is in the day to day but without the fans, managers and everyone pushing this would not be possible ”, commented Pablo Laso in RealMadrid.com.

A successful bet

The bet on Laso has been a success, despite the initial doubts raised among fans by his signing in the summer of 2011. Add 571 victories and 166 defeats (77.5% success rate). They are 24 wins less than Sainz (595-133 and 6 draws) in 14 seasons (1975-89) and 157 more than Pedro Ferrándiz (414-69 and 7 draws in 490 games) in 13 (1959-62, 64-65 and 66-75), the other two legends of the Madrid bench.

Laso’s resume is excellent. Marvelous. Accumulate 20 titles divided into five Leagues, six Cups, six Super Cups, two Euroleague and one Intercontinental. He averages two per season and has raised 10 more trophies than in the 22 seasons prior to his arrival, the span between Sainz and Laso, in which Madrid had a total of 17 different coaches. He is two titles from Sainz (22) and five from Ferrándiz (27), the record man in white history.

The Basque recovered the Cup for the club almost 20 years after the last one and, in addition, against Barça at the Palau Saint Jordi in Barcelona. Also the Euroleague. And twice, 2015 at home, the WiZink Center, after defeating the Greek Olympiacos in the final, and in 2018 in Belgrade against the Turkish Fenerbahçe. The last time Real had conquered the top continental competition was in 1995 with Obradovic on the bench and Sabonis and Arlauckas on the court. 20 years. Almost nothing.